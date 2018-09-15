Eagle Valley football’s defense stands tall in 17-12 win vs. Grizzlies
September 15, 2018
Scores of note
Class 3A
Eagle Valley 17, Northridge 12
Battle Mountain 36, Moffat County 14
Middle Park 27, Steamboat Springs 20
Glenwood Springs, 41, Conifer 20
Summit County 38, Woodland Park 30
Palisade 19, Grand Junction Central 14
8-man
Rangely 46, Vail Christian 22
Hayden 28, Gilpin County 12
Plateau Valley at West Grand, (n)
Soroco, bye
Break up the Devils. They're on a roll.
Eagle Valley rode its defense to 17-12 win against Northridge on Saturday, Sept. 15, for its second win in a row.
After an 0-10 season in 2017, and one of those losses was at Northridge by a count of 41-7, the Devils are 2-1 in 2018, thank you very much.
"This team's been in the cellar emotionally and competition-wise," Eagle Valley coach Kevin Kreowski said. "Two games in a row is huge, especially against a 3A team. I'm very proud of the boys. It's about the base — ohana, family."
Ohana has been the theme of the season in Gypsum. In Hawaiian, ohona is not strictly biological family, but encompasses community, cooperation and remembrance.
All three were evident in the Eagle Valley defense on Saturday. The Devils had a 17-6 lead at the half and the defense preserved this win. It started with Eagle Valley fumbling the opening kickoff of the third quarter.
The visiting Grizzlies got down to the Devils' 1-yard line, but got no further.
"It was 11 hats to the ball," Kreowski said. "It was a beautiful thing to watch. The guys put all of their heart and spirit into that."
And the Devils weren't done. Eagle Valley also came up with two fumble recoveries as Northridge shifted to an option offense during the final 24 minutes.
While it was, as the coach said an "11 hats to the ball" effort, junior lineman Jackson Stricker, and linebackers Lucas Stephens and Zach Cossette got postgame kudos for their defensive effort.
First-half offense
Through three games, Eagle Valley hasn't yet burst out of the gates to start a game.
"It seems like we need to take a good shot to the chin," Kreowski joked.
That shot was Northridge taking a 6-0 lead. Eagle Valley kept to the ground, and turned to Cossette who rumbled for a 65-yard dash to the house and a 7-6 lead.
Brian Garcia added a 28-yard field goal for Eagle Valley in the first quarter.
Near the end of the half, the Devils mounted a long drive and senior quarterback Jesse Moser called his own number for a 17-6 lead.
Eagle Valley continues nonconference play with a trip to Evergreen next week.
