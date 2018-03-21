Eagle Valley girls lax avenges loss to Summit
March 21, 2018
FARMER'S KORNER — Much better.
A week after losing a 13-12 overtime heartbreaker to Summit County, Eagle Valley girls lacrosse returned the favor, knocking off the Tigers, 10-9, on Wednesday, March 28.
"It was very satisfying," Devils coach Hannah McKee said. "It's been a goal of ours since last week. We talked about coming out stronger in this game, and we did that."
The Devils led 9-6 at the half and held off the Tigers late, thanks in large part to a key save late by goalie Erin Keeney. Autumn Ross also had a big game defensively.
Hayley Carpenter and Rivenna Olden each had hat tricks, while Sofia Rinn, Olivia Fedrizzi, Janeth Chavez and Rachel Devlin also found the net.
In the instance that Mountain Conference teams play each other twice, the second encounter is the league game. Ergo, the Devils are 1-0 in the Mountain and 2-1 overall.
Eagle Valley's next game is Wednesday, March 28, at Fruita Monument.
