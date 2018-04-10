Eagle Valley Invite track and field results
April 10, 2018
Girls
Individual results
100 — 4. Kaikea Cavaliero, Eagle Valley, 13.50.
200 — 6. Brogan Murray, Battle Mountain, 28.82.
400 — 4. Brogan Murray, Battle Mountain, 1:02.43; 6. Kendelle Smith, Vail Christian, 1:03.51.
800 — 1. Joslin Blair, Eagle Valley 2:17.23; 4. Avery Doan, 2:26.64.
1,600 — 2. Elliot Pribramsky, Battle Mountain, 5:51.87; 6. Hayley Diemar, Battle Mountain, 5:55.66.
3,200 — 7. Amalia Manning, 6:28.47; 8. Alissa Barry, Eagle Valley, 13:54.82.
100 hurdles — 3. Tristan Book, Eagle Valley, 17.29; 6 Martha Huffman, Eagle Valley, 18.41.
300 hurdles — 4. Emma Reeder, Battle Mountain, 49.80.
400 relay — 5. Eagle Valley, 53.89; 6. Battle Mountain, 55.25..
800 relay — 4. Eagle Valley, 1:53.17; 8. Battle Mountain, 2:03.52.
1,600 — 3. Eagle Valley, 4:27.53; 4. Vail Christian, 4:28.65; 5. Battle Mountain, 4:36.74.
3,200 — 1. Eagle Valley, 10:21.37; 3. Battle Mountain, 10:47.89.
Medley — 8. Eagle Valley, 2:05.51.
Pole vault — 3. Blake Layman, Vail Christian, 8-2; 5. Brielle Kromer, Eagle Valley, 7-8; 7. Emma Reeder, Battle Mountain, 7-8.
Discus — 1. Cassie Jaramillo, Eagle Valley, 115-4; 4. Jessie Hawkins, Battle Mountain, 90-3.
Shot put — 1. Cassie Jaramillo, Eagle Valley, 35-11.75.
Boys
100 — 4. Alejandro Aragon, Eagle Valley, 11.61
200 — 4. Kevin Carlson, Eagle Valley, 24.22; 6. Bailey Scrivens, Eagle Valley, 24.29; 8. Jesus Dozal, Battle Mountain, 24.44.
400 — 7. Keaton Brausch, Vail Christian, 56.14.
800 — 2. Nick Apps, Battle Mountain, 2:11.50; 7. Deagen Fahrney, Battle Mountain, 2:11.13.
1,600 — 2. Aiden Branch, Eagle Valley, 4:42.46; 3. Nico Piliero, Battle Mountain, 4:43.17; 4. Jack Neifert, Eagle Valley, 4:45.87; 6. Luke Morrissey, Eagle Valley, 4:47.46; 8. Nick Williams, Battle Mountain, 4:50.18.
3,200 — 3. Jason Macaluso, Battle Mountain, 10:57.03; 4. Andrew Ridgers, 10:58.91; 5. Everson Betz, Eagle Valley, 11:15.65; 7. Ezri Perdue, Battle Mountain, 11:16.90..
110 hurdles — 2. Harrison Trotter, Eagle Valley, 15.59; 7. Tony Hernandez, Eagle Valley, 17:56.
300 hurdles — 3. Harrison Trotter, Eagle Valley, 41.96; 6. Jackson Borg, Battle Mountain, 44.99; 8. Tony Hernandez, Eagle Valley, 44.63.
400 relay — 3. Eagle Valley, 45.63; 5. Vail Christian, 46.39.
800 relay — 2. Eagle Valley, 1:33.45; 5. Battle Mountain, 1:37.89.
1,600 relay — 1. Eagle Valley, 3:34.24; 2. Vail Christian, 3:39.91; 3. Battle Mountain 3:41.98.
3,200 relay — 3. Vail Christian, 9:04.38; 7. Eagle Valley, 9:24.80; 8. Battle Mountain, 9:40.66.
High jump — 5. Matthew Turner, Eagle Valley, 5-9; 7. Ethan Daubs, Eagle Valley5-5.
Long jump — 4. Miguel Castillo, Eagle Valley, 19-8.5; 6. E.J. Koller, Vail Christian, 18-11; 8. Bailey Scrivens, Eagle Valley, 18-5.
Pole vault — 1. Oliver White, Eagle Valley, 12-2; 3. Ethan Daubs, Eagle Valley, 12-2 (attempts); 4. Joseph White, Eagle Valley, 12-2 (attempts; 5. Holden Daniels, Eagle Valley, 12-2 (attempts).
Discus — 6. Zack McKeever, Vail Christian, 120-2; 8. Jackson Stricker, Eagle Valley, 116-4.
Shot putt — 7. Darryl Gallegos, Eagle Valley, 37-4.5.
