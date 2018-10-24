Eagle Valley spikers lose to Fruita, Summit up next for senior night

GYPSUM — Eagle Valley volleyball looks to get back on track Thursday night, Oct. 25, against Summit County on senior night before heading to a three-team tournament against two top-10 teams this weekend.

The Devils (12-7, 6-5 in the 4A Western Slope) are coming off a contested non-conference loss to Fruita Monument, 3-1, on Tuesday, Oct. 23. Eagle Valley lost a close first set, won the second before losing the final two, 29-27, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17.

"We played well," coach Jackie Rinday said. "We ran a whole different lineup and pulled some of our JV players up."

Two freshmen saw extended playing time for coach Rindy. Maya Wilde and Claire Whelan got quality experience down the stretch.

Wilde came in and set for the Devils, racking up 17 assists. Whelan added a couple kills and blocks, as well.

"We never know who we're going to need," Rindy said. "They both played very well."

The no. 8 ranked Wildcats are 16-2 and 8-0 in league play, with one of their losses coming at the hands of Eagle Valley on Sept. 1, a 3-1 win for the Devils.

Injuries have plagued the team this season, Rindy said.

"You know it's bad when even your manager has to go get her wrists taped," Rindy said. "So whoever's available, that's who goes in."

