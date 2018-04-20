Eagle Valley track and field impresses state

BROOMFIELD — One cannot directly quote Eagle Valley track and field coach Jeff Shroll on Joslin Blair's performance in the 1,600 at the Fairview Invitational in Broomfield on Thursday, April 26.

We'll just say he said, "Holy cow."

Blair ran the 1,600 in 5 minutes, 1.14 seconds. She won. That's a new Eagle Valley record. More significantly, that is the top 1,600 time in the state, regardless of classification.

"Five-oh-one for a sophomore female is incredible," Shroll said. "You start daydreaming about how that converts to sea level. She's really special."

The Devils had a lot of special results at the Fairview Invite, which moved its location and sprung ahead two days from its planned date to avoid the late winter weather.

The boys finished second behind 4A power Niwot and ahead of 5As such as Broomfield and Monarch. Niwot, the 4A state favorite, rolled to a win for the ladies, yet Eagle Valley was third against a lot of large schools.

"It was just a great meet," Shroll said. "I just kept getting taps on the shoulder with athletes saying, 'I just got a (personal record). And those weren't just PRs, but significant PRs. It was a treat to be a part of the gang."

Branching out

Just to start the parade, Aiden Branch ran a 9:57 in the 3,200 at the Eagle Valley Invite. That school record and PR held for five days. On Thursday, Branch took that down to 9:47.

The good news for Shroll is that Eagle Valley track and field's record board in the gym uses interchangable magnets. The bad news, which really isn't bad, is that Shroll is getting the ladder out a lot.

Harrison Trotter won the 110 hurdles for Eagle Valley's second win on the boys' side.

Bigger picture, the Devils scored in a bunch of events and had multiple scorers in four events. As the league and state meets approach, it's great to have a stud athlete such as Blair or Branch, who can win in multiple events — the two going in both the 1,600 and 3,200 as well as relays during a multi-day meet as a hypothetical is not a reach.

But for team titles — particularly for the Eagle Valley boys, who should be battling Glenwood Springs for the Slope crown — points need to come from all places.

Looking at the results, lots of familiar names with top eight finishes bode well.

Don't forget Cassie

Back to significant PRs, Blair went from 5:12 to 5:01. Next week, 4:50? OK, that would be silly, but it just shows the talent of the sophomore. In addition to having the top 1,600 time in the state, she's third in 4A in the 3,200.

Junior Avery Doan was four in the 3,200 on Thursday. She's running well.

And then, there's Cassie Jaramillo. She swept the discus and shot put … again. She's won the shot put in four straight meets, each time increasing her distance. She's won three out her last four outings in the discus. Ho-hum.

"It's not the same old, same old," Shroll said. "She had a PR in the shot. You can take her for granted, but we don't."

Eagle Valley heads back down to the Front Range for the Vista Ridge Invitational on Saturday, April 28.

Fairview Invitational

Girls

Team results

1. Niwot, 237.5; 2. Boulder 97; 3. Eagle Valley, 78; 4. Fairview, 62.5; 5. Monarch, 61.5.

Individual results

100 — 7. Kaikea Cavaliero, 13.50.

1,600 — 1. Joslin Blair, 5:01.14.

3,200 — 2. Joslin Blair, 11:05.41; 4. Avery Doan, 11:48.20.

400 relay — 3. Eagle Valley, 53.95.

800 relay — 3. Eagle Valley, 1:52.41.

1,600 relay — 4. Eagle Valley 4:21.31.

Triple jump — 8. Amanda Boyd, 30-7.25.

Shot put — 1. Cassie Jaramillo, 38-0.5; 5. Rayne Lieurance, 30-7; Natalie Cano Caraveo, 27-0.25.

Discus — 1. Cassie Jaramillo, 116-3; Lizmirely Armas, 73-7; 6. Rayne Lieurance, 72-4; 7. Natalie Cano Caraveo, 71.

Boys

Team results

1.Niwot, 131; 2. Eagle Valley, 116.5; 3. Broomfield, 114.5; 4. Gateway, 112; 5. Monarch, 74.

Individual resultss

100 — 6. Alejandro Aragon, 11.59

400 — 3. Bailey Scrivens, 53.65.

1,600 —7. Jack Niefert, 4:37.23.

3,200 — 1. Aidan Branch, 9:47.09; 4. John Papadopolous, 10:45.78; 6. Matthew Grewe, 10:54.01; 7. Emerson Betz, 10:56.85.

110 hurdles — 1. Harrison Trotter, 15.48.

300 hurdles — 6. Tony Hernandez, 44.20.

400 relay — 4. Eagle Valley, 45.55.

800 relay — 5. Eagle Valley, 1:34.02.

High jump — 2. Matthew Turner, 6-2; 3. Harrison Trotter, 6-2 (attempts); 8. Ethan Daubs, 5-6.

Pole vault — 3. Joseph White, 13-9; 4. Ethan Daubs, 13-9; 5. Holden Daniels, 13-9 (attempts); 7. Oliver White, 12-9.

Long jump — 4. Miguel Castillo, 20-01.75.

Triple jump — 3. Harrison Trotter, 41-6.5.

Shot put — 3. Jackson Stricker, 42-1.75; 7. Darryl Gallegos, 36.

Discus — 4. Darryl Gallegos, 123-6.