Eagley Valley enjoys first win since 2016 with 27-0 3rd quarter against Alameda

GYPSUM — Something had to give between Alameda and Eagle Valley — two 0-10 teams from a year ago — when the teams matched up in Gypsum on Friday night, Sept. 7.

A 27-0 third quarter against the Pirates helped seal the first win for the Devils since 2016, snapping a 12-game streak, and first for new coach Kevin Kreowski.

The Devils downed their 2A Colorado League opponent, 57-12, behind six touchdowns by senior running back Zach Cossette, who also had an 80-yard scamper to the end zone called back for illegal formation

Three forced turnovers, a blocked punt and a 70-yard kickoff return by Cossette to start it all highlighted the Devils third quarter. Anthony Vasquez added an interception and group tackling on defense led to two fumbles.

Water Cooler Shower

Senior quarterback Jesse Moser added an air attack to the Devils offense to complement the strong ground game.

Moser connected on deep passes down the sidelines to his receivers throughout the night, with Matt Lee and Noah Baldwin showing athleticism going up and over defenders.

The defense did its job keeping the elusive Alameda quarterback contained. Isiah Lawson put on jukes all over the field and was hard to manage, but he broke just one 50-yard run for a touchdown.

Lawson was the fastest player on the field, and also returned kicks. Devils kicker Brian Garcia did a great job of preventing Lawson from returning kicks by drilling kickoffs into the end zone. He also was impressive on field goals, adding a 38-yarder in the fourth quarter.

For the first time in a while, Devils fans went home happy and coach Kreowski went home soaking wet after a water cooler shower on the sidelines.

The Devils take on Northridge next in a day game on Saturday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. in Gypsum.

