Edwards snowboarder Jack Coyne, 17, makes first Burton US Open
February 25, 2019
Three years ago, Edwards resident Jack Coyne competed in the junior jam halfpipe competition at the Burton US Open. The top three riders received a spot in the semifinals; Coyne finished fourth.
And since then, he has dreamed of receiving an invite to the event and getting another chance to compete alongside 30 of the top riders in the sport.
"Ever since the event has been in Vail I've wanted to be in it," Coyne said of the Burton US Open. "I was an alternate this year and I got one of the last spots, I was so stoked."
Now 17, Coyne was 11 years old when the event arrived in Vail from Stratton, Vermont, where it had been since 1985. The year was 2013.
"I would just watch it every year and then I got in the junior jam but didn't make it through," he said. "I got to poach the pipe a few times but it will be sweet to be actually in it."
In 2013, Eagle resident Jake Pates was one of the youngest competitors in the event at just 14 years old.
Recommended Stories For You
In 2014, Eagle County locals Zoe Kakapos and Ryan Wachendorfer also made their way into the halfpipe event.
This year, you can cheer on Coyne, Pates and Wachendorfer in the men's halfpipe competition and Kalapos in the women's competition on Thursday at Vail’s Golden Peak halfpipe venue. The women are scheduled to start at 10 a.m.; the men are set for 12:30 p.m.
The event will air live on on Red Bull TV and BurtonUSOpen.com.
Trending In: Sports
- Vail skier Kai Owens, 14, becomes youngest American to win NorAm moguls competition
- Despite paralyzed arm, Kiana Clay aspires to break ground as female snowboarder, motocross rider, surfer
- Mason: Here’s why museums matter more than ever in the digital age (column)
- Vail local River Radamus wins junior world championships super-G, Shiffrin offers congrats
- Vail snowboard cross racers hopeful for FIS Junior World Championships
Trending Sitewide
- O. J. Simpson spotted in Vail, posing for selfies
- Lions are on the hunt in Edwards, wildlife officials say
- Warning issued for Edwards residents after 8-10 mountain lions seen roaming neighborhoods
- Cordillera resort to reopen as tony drug-treatment facility for ‘seriously underserved population’ — the wealthy
- Letter: Save the boat building in Avon