Friday, Sept. 14’s preps wrap: Vail Mountain School soccer and volleyball; Vail Christian football and volleyball

EAST VAIL — Vail Mountain School soccer scored twice in the second half to take down the Denver School of Science and Technology-Stapleton, 2-0, on Friday, Sept. 14.

Emile Soden and Nathan Rouaud each scored for the Gore Rangers, who have won four in a row.

VMS (5-1) hosts Colorado Academy on Saturday, Sept. 22.

The Gore Rangers volleyball team is also rolling along nicely. VMS bounced Hayden, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17, on Friday night.

The ladies are 4-2 and host Coal Ridge on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Saints football loses

RANGELY — Vail Christian football lost its league opener, 46-22 at Rangely on Friday, Sept. 14.

Alex Hilty ran for a touchdown, while quarterback Jamison Lee found the end zone twice, once on the ground and once through the air.

Vail Christian did have a Nowicki two-point conversion with Vinny throwing to Simon. Jake would have been in on the play, but he graduated last spring.

The Saints (2-1) finally have their home opener against West Grand on Friday, Sept. 21 at Eagle Valley High School.

Meanwhile, Saints volleyball dropped a 25-15, 25-14, 25-17 decision also at Rangely on Friday. Vail Christian (1-5) hosts Caprock Academy on Saturday, Sept. 15.