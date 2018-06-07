 GoPro Mountain Games first day | VailDaily.com

GoPro Mountain Games first day

The annual event kicked off with the “Oh Chute Kayak Challenge,” which was moved from Homestake Creek due to water levels to Dowd Chute on the Eagle River in between Vail, Minturn and Eagle-Vail. Events also kicked off in both Lionshead and Vail villages. Photographs by Chris Dillmann, Max Phannanstiel and Townsend Bessent