House call: Kyle Mack accepts Ivanka Trump’s White House invite, says pal Red Gerard is coming too

It'll have to wait until after upcoming major snowboarding competitions — namely next week's Burton U.S. Open in Vail — but silver medalist Kyle Mack says he'll be paying the White House a visit.

And his good friend and fellow Olympic snowboarding medalist Red Gerard is tagging along too.

Mack relayed as much in a reply on Twitter to Ivanka Trump, who initially invited Mack to the White House to honor his silver medal victory in the men's snowboard big air competition at last week's Pyeongchang Olympic Games.

The digital back-and-forth followed Friday night's (MST) Olympic big air final, which was one of several Olympic events at the end of the Pyeongchang Games that Trump — an advisor to President Donald Trump, her father — attended.

After the big air event ended on Friday night (MST), Ivanka Trump tweeted, "Congratulations Kyle Mack! #TeamUSA."

A couple of hours later, the 20-year-old Michigan native Mack replied with the following: "Can I catch a ride back to the states on Air Force One??"

Thanks for the invite! @RedmondGerard and I will stop by after our next few competitions. — Kyle Mack (@_KyleMack) February 25, 2018

An hour later, Trump replied back to Mack via Twitter, saying: "We're rolling commercial, but you're welcome to sit next me! Or come visit us at the White House anytime! Congrats!"

Then on Sunday afternoon, Mack provided the final reply and an, unofficial, acceptance to the president's daughter's invite.

"Thanks for the invite!" Mack replied. "@RedmondGerard and I will stop by after our next few competitions."

Silverthorne resident Mack won the silver medal on the strength of the first-ever 1440 Bloody Dracula. The trick required Mack to complete four full 360-degree flat rotations while also slowing down and speeding up his rotations in order to grab his snowboard's tail with both of his mittens.

Seventeen-year-old Summit County resident Gerard won his gold medal 13 days prior in the Olympic slopestyle competition, posting his top score on this third and final attempt at what many described as a "video game course" suited for his creativity.

During a CNN interview, Lindsey Vonn was asked if she would accept an invitation to the White House if she were to win Olympic gold in Pyeongchang.

"Absolutely not," Vonn replied.

Read the full story where Lindsey Vonn talks about representing US, and not Donald Trump, at Olympics.