Huskies cross-country wins eighth title

Vail Valley preps: Battle Mountain cross-country wins title No. 8; Eagle Valley's Joslin Blair takes regional championship (video)

Class 4A Region 1 Cross-Country Meet

Girls

Team results

1. Battle Mountain, 30; 2. Green Mountain 98; 3. Eagle Valley 110; Steamboat Springs 124; 5. Evergreen, 125.

Individual results

1. Joslin Blair, Eagle Valley, 19:30

2. Naomi Harding, Battle Mountain, 19:39

3. Samantha Blair Eagle Valley, 19:39 (tenths)

4. Lizzy Harding, Battle Mountain, 20:08

5. Grace Johnson, Battle Mountain, 20:10

8. Elliott Pribramsky, Battle Mountain, 20:19

10. Avery Doan, Eagle Valley, 20:24

11. Emma Reeder, Battle Mountain, 20:26

14. Brogan Murray, Battle Mountain, 20:58

26. Tatum Coe, Eagle Valley, 22:37

63. Gabriela Fuentes, Eagle Valley, 23:36

Boys

Team results

1. Central, 72; 2. Battle Mountain, 84; 3. Golden, 106; 4. Eagle Valley, 116; 5. Summit County, 129.

Individual results

6. Carter Baker, Eagle Valley, 17:49

9. David Reilly, Battle Mountain, 17:59

12. Sullivan Midduagh, Battle Mountain,18:03

16. Nico Piliero, Battle Mountain, 18:13

18. John Papdopolous, Eagle Valley, 18:15

19. Jason Macaluso, Battle Mountain, 18:15 (hundredths)

26. Gage Nielsen, Eagle Valley, 18:30

28. Deagen Fahrney, Battle Mountain, 18:33

32. Bailey Beckum, Eagle Valley, 18:42

34. Matthew Grewe, Eagle Valley, 18:44