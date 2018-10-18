Huskies cross-country wins eighth title
October 18, 2018
Class 4A Region 1 Cross-Country Meet
Girls
Team results
1. Battle Mountain, 30; 2. Green Mountain 98; 3. Eagle Valley 110; Steamboat Springs 124; 5. Evergreen, 125.
Individual results
1. Joslin Blair, Eagle Valley, 19:30
2. Naomi Harding, Battle Mountain, 19:39
3. Samantha Blair Eagle Valley, 19:39 (tenths)
4. Lizzy Harding, Battle Mountain, 20:08
5. Grace Johnson, Battle Mountain, 20:10
8. Elliott Pribramsky, Battle Mountain, 20:19
10. Avery Doan, Eagle Valley, 20:24
11. Emma Reeder, Battle Mountain, 20:26
14. Brogan Murray, Battle Mountain, 20:58
26. Tatum Coe, Eagle Valley, 22:37
63. Gabriela Fuentes, Eagle Valley, 23:36
Boys
Team results
1. Central, 72; 2. Battle Mountain, 84; 3. Golden, 106; 4. Eagle Valley, 116; 5. Summit County, 129.
Individual results
6. Carter Baker, Eagle Valley, 17:49
9. David Reilly, Battle Mountain, 17:59
12. Sullivan Midduagh, Battle Mountain,18:03
16. Nico Piliero, Battle Mountain, 18:13
18. John Papdopolous, Eagle Valley, 18:15
19. Jason Macaluso, Battle Mountain, 18:15 (hundredths)
26. Gage Nielsen, Eagle Valley, 18:30
28. Deagen Fahrney, Battle Mountain, 18:33
32. Bailey Beckum, Eagle Valley, 18:42
34. Matthew Grewe, Eagle Valley, 18:44
