Battle Mountain Huskies edge Demons, as No. 1 goes down

EDWARDS — April Madness?

Yes, wrong month, but CHSAA issued the first rating-percentage index of the season on Tuesday, April 3, and Glenwood Springs soccer was No. 1. By the end of Tuesday evening, the Huskies doubled up the Demons, 2-1, knocking off No. 1.

"Bossy" was being pumped again in the Huskies' locker room and everyone had cupcakes for Callie Borg's birthday.

All in all a good day for Battle Mountain soccer.

"Cupcakes are sweet after a victory," Huskies coach David Cope said, enjoying a chocolate one.

Red and yellow cards

As with all things Battle Mountain-Glenwood Springs soccer, this was chippy. Just seven minutes in, Audrey Teague had a breakaway and Demons goalie Hannah Juul took her down.

That was a red card and Glenwood played the rest of the way with 10 on the pitch. It took the Huskies (4-3-1 overall, 4-2 in the Slope and 19th in the RPI, entering Tuesday) a while to break down the Demons.

"You have to give a lot of credit to Glenwood," Cope said. "With 10 players they stuck together and played tough."

Battle Mountain finally struck on a nice through ball from Gabby Caballero to spring Teague. Teague went to the far, right post. At least for spectators it was rolling and rolling, wobbling between clipping the net and being wide, in cinematic slow-motion. So Avery Weaver ended the suspense.

"I saw it going out so I tapped it in," Weaver said.

In the 64th, Glenwood was down to nine players as Devan McSwain got her second yellow. Caballero scored in the next minute for what was some much needed insurance.

Glenwood's Sarah Helm scored on a penalty kick in the 77th minute.

Revenge

Just a little more than two weeks ago, the Huskies seemed on the ropes, losing at Glenwood, 3-2, in overtime and then falling to 1-2 in the Slope with a 2-1 loss against Steamboat Springs.

Three straight wins later, including a big 2-0 win at Palisade on Saturday, March 31, things look considerably better.

Glenwood, 3-1 in league play, is still atop the table with Steamboat (4-1) and the Huskies (4-2) in pursuit.

"It's so exciting to be here," Huskies defender Addie Smith said. "We've been working hard. The minute we lost in overtime in Glenwood, we were already thinking about getting them back."

Battle Mountain hosts Eagle Valley on Thursday, April 5, at 4 p.m.