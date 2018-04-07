Huskies soccer slams Rifle; lax teams record wins

Results for the Eagle Valley Invitational were not available at press time.

EDWARDS — You can't stop Bailey Murray. You can only hope to contain her. The freshman had a hat trick on Saturday, April 7, as Battle Mountain soccer cruised past Rifle, 10-0.

The Huskies defense was also in on the rout. Claire Krueger, Maggie Skidmore and Isabelle McMurrain all scored, while Addison Smith had an assist.

Battle Mountain moved to 6-3-1 overall and 6-2 in the 4A Slope. The Huskies host Summit County on Tuesday, April 10.

EAST VAIL

VMS downs Demons

It's kind of nice when your lacrosse schedule doesn't include Albany, Denver University and Johns Hopkins.

After a brutal stretch of games against top 10 teams in the state, Vail Mountain School lacrosse picked up a 9-3 win over Glenwood Springs on Saturday, April 7, at Bandoni Alumni Field.

"I think it's good to have a lot of tough games on the schedule, but it was nice to get a win," Gore Rangers coach Bobby Ecker said. "We're getting some confidence."

Shane Cole was looking pretty confident on Saturday with four goals. Henry Hancock also put up a four spot. Freshman Becker Dienst continues to impress, adding another goal.

Vail Mountain School (2-6 overall and 2-3 in the Western Conference) is at Eagle Valley on Tuesday, April 10.

GYPSUM

Devils lax on a streak

Eagle Valley boys lacrosse made it two in a row with a 5-4 win against Glenwood Springs on Friday, April 7.

After an 0-6 start, the Devils picked up wins against Clear Creek and the Demons this week.

"Everything we've been working on since the beginning of the season is coming together," Devils coach Eric Mandeville said. "I really commend the boys on wotking together as a team and playing selflessly. Our defense was tenacious."

Defense is a team game, but coach Mandeville spotlighted the play of defender Theo McCarroll as well as goalie Mason Yurcak.

Phillip Petersen had a hat trick and Luke Jeffers and Keenan Collett each scored for Eagle Valley (2-6, 1-5).

RANGELY

Saints routs Rangely

Vail Christian soccer blanked Rangley, 4-0, on the road on Saturday, April 7.

Maddies Ellsworth had her first varsity goal four minutes into the contest, and then Gretchen Pavelich took it the rest of the way with a hat trick.

Barbara O'Brien recorded the shutout in bet for Vail Christian.

"I was really pleased with out conditioning coming out of the Easter break," Saints coach Barbara Wilson said. "We're now working on our possession and the girls did a really good job of communicating."

The Saints' next game is Tuesday April 17, in Edwards against Moffat County.