Huskies soccer ties No. 1 D’Evelyn, beats Summit

FARMER'S KORNER — Well, that was a darn good 24 hours for Battle Mountain girls soccer.

The Huskies tied defending state champion, D'Evelyn, 1-1, on Monday, March 12, and followed that up with a come-from-behind win at Summit County, 3-2, on Tuesday, March 13.

After an 0-5 start last season, the Huskies are 1-1-1 in 2018.

The Huskies took the lead against the Jaguars on Monday on a corner kick from newcomer Reyna Kenney to Audrey Teague. The latter went to the air and smashed her header home.

D'Evelyn scored in similar fashion in the second half. Huskies goalie Wilder Isom came up with a big save to preserve the draw in overtime.

"I would say we shaded the first half, and they shaded the second," Huskies coach David Cope said. "They were thinking they had the game-winner on Wilder's save. That's a good result for us."

The Huskies lost at D'Evelyn, 6-2, last year, so the numbers back that up.

Turning around and facing Summit the next day was a challenge, and it showed as the Huskies fell behind 1-0 and 2-1.

Avery Weaver to Teague was the first equalizer. Teague to Reyna was the second. Having played an extra 20 minutes on Monday, the Huskies didn't want extra time again, so freshman Gabby Caballero came off the bench and scored in the 69th minute to win it.

"We are young, scrappy and hungry. We were not giving up our shot," said Cope, who saw "Hamilton" over the weekend.

Everyone seems to have a shot in 4A Slope so far this season. Palisade, the defending league champ, lost at Summit County. 2-1. Glenwood Springs has beaten Steamboat Springs, 3-2, up north. Eagle Valley is 1-0 with a win over Rifle.

Battle Mountain is at Glenwood Springs on Saturday, March 17.

COMMERCE CITY

Saints earn tie

What? Heivan Garcia isn't on the roster for Vail Christian?

Vail Christian soccer erased a 2-0 Rocky Mountain Lutheran lead for a 2-2 draw on Tuesday, March 13, at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

OK, it wasn't the big stadium — the Saints and Eagle played on one of the many other pitches at the complex. But still, no kicks?

After all, Vail Christian coach Barbara Wilson has seen two of her sons Gunnar (2012) and Luke (2016) play in the 4A state title game for Battle Mountain. Gunnar made his kick after scoreless draw in the snow, leading up to Garcia clinching the title back in 2012.

Back to present day, the Saints (0-0-1) got what felt like a win, rallying in the second half.

Zoey Barela scored both of Vail Christian's goals, the equalizer coming on a fantastic assist from Camille Chicoine.

"That's the magic key in soccer right there," Barbara Wilson said. "When you come from behind, that builds confidence. It's a thing of beauty in soccer to have 11 players figuring out how to work together."

Vail Christian's next game is at Grand Junction on Thursday, March 22.

GOLDEN

Huskies lax loses opener

Battle Mountain boys lacrosse started the season with an 8-6 loss at No. 10-ranked Golden on Tuesday, March 13.

As with any sport, the obligatory, "It's just one game," admonition is issued.

The good news is that Huskies played great defense. Allowing just eight goals usually means a win. Battle Mountain's struggles from between the restraining lines.

"We were 2-for-18 on faceoffs. There's 16 possessions right there," Battle Mountain coach Jerry Nichols said. "We have to work on clearing the ball better and advancing it."

Jayme Belyea scored twice for Battle Mountain, while Tucker Morrow, Jeremy Sforzo, Tom Boyne and Nick Walter each found the net once.

The Huskies head to 5A Palmer on Friday, March 16.