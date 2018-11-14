Huskies’ Teague signs with Regis to play soccer

EDWARDS — In retrospect, it's a good thing that Audrey Teague didn't follow in her sister's footsteps as a goalie.

"I played keeper for the first year or two and hated it," Teague said. "I wanted to be out on the field."

The state of Colorado would have preferred that Teague stayed between the pipes. Teague became an offensive terror during her junior season at Battle Mountain with 18 goals and eight assists last season, and that combined with her club play with Real Colorado, allowed her to sign a national letter of intent with Regis University on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

"On a scale of 1 to 10, today is an infinity," Teague said. "I've been dreaming of playing in college as long I can remember. To make it official is kind of crazy."

All in the family

The entire Teague family is into soccer. Ali Teague, Battle Mountain Class of 2014, was a goalie, and Audrey grew up watching everything from English Premier League to Huskies soccer (both boys and girls seasons as the ball-retrieval engineer, aka ball girl).

As the Teagues grew and played all over the state, parents, Ken and Jodi, have been there. At home games, Ken is recording the matches and Jodi is operating the scoreboard.

Blessed with athletic ability, Audrey has incorporated her spectating into her play.

"In basketball terms, she's a gym rat," Huskies soccer coach David Cope said. "She's always hanging around the soccer field. That's makes a huge difference in her ability to anticipate what's going to happen. That helps her make it look easy or obvious."

And that set the stage for a phenomenal junior season earlier this year. Based on her regular-season play, Teague was the 4A Slope's Player of the Year, a unique honor as a junior playing in a league that had four seniors slated to play college soccer.

In the playoffs, she scored twice, both times with authority, in a 3-2 win against Sand Creek.

Off to school

Regis and the Rangers got the nod from Teague because she felt comfortable with the combination of athletics and academics during her official visit to campus.

She plans to major in either biology or biochemistry with an eye toward working in the medical industry.

Regis plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, and Teague will be following a bunch of Huskies in the league. Acacia Ortiz just finished her playing career with the Colorado School of Mines. Dylan Barker is at Fort Lewis, while Abby Carlson is at Black Hills State University in South Dakota.

Battle Mountain soccer also has Logan Nash at Minnesota-Duluth and Emily Cope at Southern Methodist University.

"It's so great to see these kids having soccer be a part of their continuing education," David Cope said. "And for them to get degrees is phenomenal."