Battle Mountain High School Huskies’ Teague wins 4A Slope Player of the Year
May 22, 2018
Postseason soccer awards
Class 4A
Western Slope Player of the Year
Audrey Teague, Battle Mountain
Western Slope Coach of the Year
David Cope, Battle Mountain
Western Slope all-league
Zoe Booth, Eagle Valley
Claire Krueger, Battle Mountain
Ginny Osteen, Eagle Valley
Audrey Teague, Battle Mountain
Avery Weaver, Battle Moutain
Western Slope honorable mention
Kelsey Baldwin, Eagle Valley
Gabby Caballero, Battle Mountain
Brennecke Gale, Eagle Valley
Rayna Kenney, Battle Mountain
Isabel McMurrain, Battle Mountain
Class 3A
Western Slope all-league
Katie Alonzo, Vail Mountain
Marley Chappel, Vail Mountain
Sammy Gish, Vail Mountain
There are four seniors in the 4A Western Slope soccer league who have Division I commitments to play next year. Yet the league's Player of the Year is a junior.
Battle Mountain's Audrey Teague took that honor, which was announced during the Huskies postseason banquet on Tuesday, May 22.
The — ahem — junior had 18 goals and 8 assists. While all-league voting is done before the postseason, Teague scored big goals in big games, including two thunderbolts in a 3-2 win over Sand Creek during the first round of the state playoffs.
Probably the most memorable goal of the season went to Avery Weaver, who joins Teague as a first-teamer in 4A Western Slope. Weaver scored with 33 seconds left in double overtime against Palisade to clinch the league title in dramatic fashion.
Battle Mountain's third first-team selection is probably the most gratifying. Claire Krueger was the heart of the defense all season. Players without flashy stats often get overlooked. There was no way of overlooking Kruger.
Cope Wins Coach of the Year
David Cope won the league's Coach of the Year honor — again. As much as he doesn't like the attention, it's a good call by his fellow coaches after the Huskies missed the playoffs back in 2017.
Vail Mountain School matched the Huskies with three first–teamers at 3A. Katie Alonzo was a stabilizing force in the middle and a portrait of courage. What we've described as a "wonky" knee was actually one with ligament damage. She kept on playing through the state quarterfinals.
Defender Sammy Gish took on a huge role as one of the team's center back, and Marley Chappel ended with 21 goals on the year.
