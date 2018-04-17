Battle Mountain Huskies track and field survives its own home meet

EDWARDS — This wasn't a track and field meet. It was a test of Darwinism.

We hope you enjoyed the 2018 Battle Mountain Invitational on Tuesday, April 17, with rain, sleet and snow all wrapped into one afternoon.

"This was a new one for me in 25 years of track," Huskies coach Rob Parish said.

A reminder, Parish competed at Montana State University in Bozeman, which is not exactly located in the Sunbelt.

"We once had a meet when there 13 inches of snow the day before," Parish said. "But we shoveled the track."

Of course, there was the year — 2006 — that Battle Mountain hosted cross-country regionals at the Willow Creek Par-3 in Edwards. Naturally it snowed, and parents, coaches and athletes cleared the course.

On Tuesday, Battle Mountain held the 100-meter hurdles without the hurdles because of safety concern. The jumps (long, high and triple and pole vault) were scrubbed for the same reason, though the pole vault might have been amusing for spectators.

As squalls of sideways snow rolled through Edwards, the field of teams diminished with schools just leaving the meet. Kudos to the Huskies, Steamboat Springs and Hayden for being the last three standing.

Were results compiled, they would be pretty much irrelevant. Nothing resembling a state-qualifying time distance would have been recorded. As it turns out, the Huskies, though proud of their home meet, were using Tuesday to enter athletes in events outside of their specialties.

Battle Mountain track and field is next in action on Saturday, April 21, at Dakota Ridge, where the Huskies hope to find slightly better weather.

EDWARDS

Saints beat Moffat County

Have we mentioned that it was really miserable weather on Tuesday, April 17?

Vail Christian soccer survived the conditions and Moffat County, to beat the Bulldogs, 2-1.

Gretchen Pavelich scored twice in the second half to give the Saints their second win of the season.

"It was fun to see them all in their ball gowns (for the school's production of "Cinderella") and in their soccer uniforms," Saints coach Lauren Mutter said. "Our team's showing lots of improvement. They've stepped up to the challenge."

Vail Christian is at Fruita Monument's JV on Thursday, April 19.