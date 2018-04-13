Huskies track and field switches it up at Loveland

LOVELAND — It's a world gone mad, people.

The Battle Mountain boys track and field team headlines Thursday, April 12's appearance at the Les Schwab R2J Invitational, while Naomi Harding was sprinting.

The talker is Wyatt Nelson, who went 14 feet in winning the pole vault. That is No. 1 in 4A this season, not that anyone would be checking milesplit.com incessantly.

"Wyatt put it all together," Huskies coach Rob Parish said. "Coach (Scott) Graves was so eager to work with Wyatt for a while. He's been starting to do well and he broke his (personal record) by one-and-a-half feet."

In other news, the Huskies have a thrower. Max Christenberry went 149 feet, 3 inches in the discus. His season best is 152 feet and the school record is 154 by Josh Henry. Christenberry appears poised to take down the record, but we'll still take Henry in basketball in over Christenberry. (Devin Huffman vs. Henry would be interesting.)

The forgotten man of the season in Battle Mountain track is James Moran. He took second in the 400 this week. All those who went to the Arcadia Invitational in California last week got lighter duty this week — more on that shortly.

Look for Moran in longer distances as the season progresses.

"He's put in so much time and effort," Parish said. "It's great to seem him running well."

In addition to the 400, Moran anchored the Huskies boys 3,200-meter team, which clocked in at 8 minutes, 24.25 seconds. While the Vail Daily doesn't look at milesplit.com and the state 18 until after Tax Day, that's a qualifying time, and within range of making some noise at state.

What in the world?

The slate was a wee bit different for the Huskies ladies, known for running distance. Alex Raichart won the open, 3,200 and was part of the winning 800-relay team. While there is something to the fat that Raichart would run whatever coach Parish wants her to run and run it well — 300 hurdles, Alex? — there is a method to the madness.

There are three reasons that Raichart had an unusual slate, and that Namoi Harding finished second in the 400 and Sofia Piliero was running the 200, taking sixth.

As mentioned, the girls team and Moran geared up for Arcadia last weekend, so this was a bit of rest. No. 2 is avoiding the monotony of the season. The 1,600 and/or 3,200 every week gets boring. A change up is kind of fun.

The third is something that Parish would never admit, but follows a pattern — the league meet is in three weeks, and the coach needs to figure out how to maximize the talent of his team to win it.

Ergo, distance runners in speed events and the comical medley lineup of Naomi Harding, Sabrina Sutter (the only usual sprinter in this foursome), Gabby Trueblood and Piliero. That's funny, but the foursome did win the race.

In other news …

• Elizabeth Constein is really good at running. Earlier this week, she won the Outstanding High School Distance Runner Award from the Colorado Runners Hall of Fame. You might remember Constien from such previous episodes as winning the cross-country state meet individual title last year with the fastest time, regardless of classification, and as a member of the two-time state champion cross-country team at Battle Mountain.

Madame Constein has also committed to Colorado University next fall for more running.

• In other college commitments, Moran, Nick Apps and Megan Bamford will be teammates at Western State Colorado University in Gunnison. Raichart is signing on the line with the Colorado School of Mines. Perhaps, she'll take up the shot put.

• Battle Mountain hosts its home meet on Tuesday, April 17, at noon. The weather forecast doesn't look great, but …

"Next year, we're going to have our home meet in February, so that Vail Mountain gets enough snow," Parish joked.

Les Schwab R2J Invite

Loveland

Girls

100 — 2. Sabrina Sutter, 12.98.

200 — 6. Sofia Piliero, 28.03.

400 — 2. Naomi Harding, 1:00.83.

800 — 1. Lizzy Harding, 2:17.75; 2. Elizabeth Constien, 2:22.19.

1,600 — 3. Grace Johnson, 5:21.42; 6. Megan Bamford, 5:40.34.

3,200 — 1. Alex Raichart, 12:15.66; 2. Elliot Pribamsky, 12:43.48; 7. Celia Badger, 13:49.92; 8. Sierra Richter, 14:06.93.

100 hurdles — 4. Emma Reeder, 17.60; 7 Cassie Kelchner, 18.23.

400 relay — 6. Battle Mountain, 54.44.

800 relay — 2. Battle Mountain, 1:49.25.

Medley — 1. Battle Mountain, 1:53.87.

1,600 relay — 1. Battle Mountain, 4:13.37.

3,200 relay — 3. Battle Mountain, 10:10.71.

Long jump — 3. Sabrina Sutter, 16-2.75.

Pole vault — 6. Emma Reeder, 7-9; 8. Mackenzie Osbourne, 7-3.

Boys

200 — 2. Theo Marston, 24.49.

400 — 2. James Moran, 53.43.

800 — 4. Nick Apps, 2:11.88.

3,200 — 4. Nico Piliero, 10:20.78; 6. Nick Williams, 10:33.41; 7. Andrew Roogers, 11:00.86.

400 relay — 4. Battle Mountain, 45.81.

800 relay — 4. Battle Mountain, 1:36.71.

1,600 relay — 4. Battle Mountain, 3:41.60.

3,200 relay — 2. Battle Mountain, 8:24.45.

High jump — 6. Max Christenberry, 5-6.

Long jump — 7. Theo Marston, 18-9.

Pole vault — 1. Wyatt Nelson, 14; 8. Theo Marston, 10.

Discus — 1. Max Christenberry, 149-3.