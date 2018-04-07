Battle Mountain track sped through Golden State Friday

ARCADIA, California — Look out, people. The Huskies are coming.

The Battle Mountain girls 3,200 relay ran a time of 9 minutes, 24.34 seconds to win state last spring. On Friday, April 7, at Arcadia Invitational in California, Gabby Trueblood, Elizabeth Constien, Alex Raichart and Naomi Harding dropped a 9:26.15.

Discounting the absence of altitude, that's a speedy time anywhere for the second weekend of April. And, by the way, according to milesplit.com, that is the 15th fastest time run this season in the entire United States.

If it hasn't been said already, the Battle Mountain girls track team is pretty solid.

'Really special'

This is Battle Mountain's third appearance in Arcadia, the last coming in 2008 in the days Jonny Stevens, John O'Neill, Tony Crisofulli and Todd Walker. When he gets a special class or two, coach Rob Parish likes to throw his top athletes in a national meet.

"This group of girls is really special," he said. "The were ready to run fast. They didn't know they were going to run quite that fast in the 3,200."

The Battle Mountain record for the open 3,200 meters was 11:12. It's now 10:49 and owned by Grace Johnson. That is the eighth-fastest time, again, according to milesplit.com, in the 3,200 run by a sophomore this year.

"There are a lot of people in the United States, so that's a good one," Parish joked.

Two other Huskies — Lizzy Harding (10:55) Constien (11:02) — would have broken that mark, had it not been for Johnson. Kaela Fahrney logged an 11:42 in that race as well.

Having run in the 3,200 on Friday, the Huskies were a little weary in the full mile (1,609 meters) on Saturday, April 7. Naomi Harding finished in 5:07, followed by Raichart (5:12), Lizzy Harding (5:13), Constien (5:15) and Johnson (5:20). The school record of 5:04 appears to be in sight.

For the guys, James Moran put down a 1:58 in the 800, 2 seconds off Crisofulli's mark.

The ladies were scheduled run the 1,600 relay later on Saturday.