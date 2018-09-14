In a 180, Battle Mountain football pounds Moffat County, 36-14

EDWARDS — Who are you and what did you do with the Battle Mountain football team?

One week after sleepwalking through a 47-6 loss to 2A Basalt, the Huskies returned to form with a 36-14 win over Moffat County on Friday, Sept. 14.

Some of it is a team learning to win. Battle Mountain was probably a little overconfident last week going into the Basalt game.

Some of it is that 50 or so teenagers have different agendas on different days.

Practice was probably a bit loud this week after a 47-6 loss.

Likely it was a combination of all of the above factors.

Recommended Stories For You

Battle Mountain (3-1) not only won, but the Huskies closed out what was a tight 14-7 game at the half. Eric Biggs started the second half with a bang returning the second half kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.

Huskies quarterback Traver Goldberg called his own number for the two-point conversion and a 22-7 lead.

Battle Mountain's defense made two big stands in the third quarter. On Moffat's first possession, pressure from Jimmy Hancock forced an incompletion and then Daniel Redinger sacked Moffat County quarterback Colby Beaver to end that drive.

On the Bulldogs' next drive, Mac Schmidt had a tackle for a loss that was followed by a Spencer Goldberg interception.

And all three phases of Battle Mountain football as the Huskies' offense mounted a nice bone-crunching, ground-chewing, time-consuming scoring drive. The march ate more than six minutes. The Huskies' Nick Walter, who has two injured shoulders, nonetheless, pounded the ball, including on a 1-yard touchdown run.

To cap it, Walters picked off Beaver, for a 58-yard pick-six.

In the first half, the Huskies came out in the power-I formation, an offensive set they'd shown toward the end of last season in wins over Eagle Valley and Summit County, Since the Bulldogs had likely been expecting the double-wing, the Huskies were quite effective. Kia Gongaware capped the Huskies' opening drive with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone. After a Garrett Anderson interception, the Huskies took off on another nine-play drive with Traver Goldberg converting on fourth-and-1 with a 10-yard score.

Battle Mountain finishes up nonconference play at Woodland Park next week.