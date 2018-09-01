In a rehearsal for regionals, Battle Mountain girls XC rolls to win

EAGLE-VAIL — New course, same result.

Battle Mountain cross-country moved its home meet from Beaver Creek to the Willow Creek Par-3 in Eagle-Vail and the Huskies ladies felt comfortable in the new digs, winning the meet with five runners in the top 10 on Saturday, Sept. 1.

"It was really nice not to have to get up early and get on a bus," said Naomi Harding, who led the Huskies in second place with a time of 20 minutes, 46 seconds. "The venue change was nice. It was good to get the extra competition because we're hosting regionals."

Battle Mountain would probably be fine with Naomi Harding second, Lizzy Harding fourth, Grace Johnson seventh, Brogan Murray eighth and Elliot Pribramsky 10th, Saturday's order of finish, come regionals next month.

Battle Mountain finished with just 32 points, well ahead of Cheyenne Mountan (96) and Steamboat Springs (152)

Coach Rob Parish, what were your impressions?

"I was a little winded and tired," the coach said. "I'm getting a little bit older."

Yes, we know Parish was running all over the course, but, perhaps, a word about your team?

"They ran great," said the coach on subject. "Last week, we had them do a tempo run. This week, we let them go a little more. We were happy with what we saw."

Takeaways

It is established fact that the Hardings and Johnson are really good runners. They have many trophies and ribbons proving their prowess. The bigger drama is who's going to be scoring in the Nos. 4 and 5 spots?

Murray held down spot No. 4 on Saturday. Sophomore Pribramsky unseated fellow sophomore Emma Reeder (13th) for No. 5. This is all well and good as Battle Mountain wants to see competition in the pecking order as the season goes along.

What's more, three of Battle Mountain's varsity seven are sophomores with Haley Brewster in 23rd.

While competition within a camp is good, the sophomores are also going to have to step up as the Hardings are away from the team on college business (ACTs and college trips) the next two weeks.

In the meantime, Saturday was also a trial run for the Region 1 Meet on Oct. 18. The Huskies were taking notes.

"The first loop of the course has a huge hill, so you have to maintain your energy," Naomi Harding said. "The second and third loops are shorter and come more quickly. There are some tight turns and I was thinking about my line, so I can nail it in October."

Gents make progress

Battle Mountain's boys finished 100 points behind Cheyenne Mountain during last week's Cheyenne Mountain Stampede. The Huskies closed that gap to 33 on Saturday, finishing second behind the Indians.

That would be a much better performance.

In that vein, the Huskies also fell to Coronado last week and gained some revenge on Saturday.

Freshman Sullivan Middaugh won the JV race with a time of 19:30, which would have made him the third scorer on varsity. Perhaps, the lad may be running varsity next week as the Huskies head to St. Vrain.