Lake Louise men’s downhill, super-G set for Nov. 24-25

The men's Audi FIS Ski World Cup races in Lake Louise, Canada, are officially a go for Nov. 24-25 after a successful snow control test was performed on Monday, Nov. 12.

Canada's premiere ski event, the Lake Louise speed races, consist of downhill an super-G events.

Leading the U.S. team are veteran racers Steven Nyman and Travis Ganong, both returning from injury.

Men's head coach Sasha Rearick has moved to the men's development team, and former U.S. Ski Team athlete Dane Spencer joins the men's alpine speed team staff under John "Johno" McBride.

NBC Sports will showcase the event on their network "Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA," and on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app, in addition to NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

The Lake Louise downhill will be broadcast at 2 p.m. local time on Nov. 24, and the super-G is scheduled for a 2 p.m. Nov. 25 broadcast.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app are powered by Playmaker Media and available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

The Lake Louise venue is one of a few to hold both the men's and ladies speed events on the World Cup circuit.

Following the Lake Louise event, the men head to Beaver Creek for the annual Birds of Prey speed and giant slalom races from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.