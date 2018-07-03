Leadville Race Series hosting 50-mile running, biking races July 7-8

LEADVILLE ­— On Saturday, July 7, and Sunday, July 8, Life TimeSM — The Healthy Way of Life Co., hosts a weekend where mountain bikers and runners can "Race Across the Sky" in the CenturyLink Silver Rush 50 Mountain Bike and CenturyLink Silver Rush 50 Run race events in Leadville as part of the Leadville Race Series.

The bike race features a 50-mile out-and-back course that takes racers through the historic mining district on the east side of Leadville, passing many grand and historic gold and silver mines.

Over 12,000 feet

The Silver Rush 50 also serves as a qualifying event for the CenturyLink Leadville Trail 100 Mountain Bike Race on Aug. 11.

Silver Rush 50 participants can have their starting corral position boosted for the CenturyLink Leadville 100 Mountain Bike Race event if they finish within a certain timeframe.

The running race features 50 miles of extreme territory that starts at 10,200 feet and reaches 12,000 feet on four separate occasions.

Recommended Stories For You

"It leaves runners' lungs burning, hearts pounding and eyes mesmerized at the amazing Rocky Mountain scenery," writes promoters Think Big Media.

Leadville's legendary course became known as the "race across the sky" in 2009, when Lance Armstrong won the Leadville Trail 100 Mountain Bike Race.

But wait, there's more

On Saturday and Sunday, as if one race wasn't enough, then competitors are invited to vie for crown of Silver King or Silver Queen by taking on both days of exhilarating 50-mile challenges.

First, spend Saturday riding the Silver Rush 50 Mountain Bike Race, and follow it on Sunday with the Silver Rush 50 Run.

Finish both events within the allotted time and forever be known as a Silver King or Silver Queen.

Space is limited.

Register for all races and find additional information at http://www.leadvilleraceseries.com.