LG Tri Sprint Triathlon scheduled for Saturday, July 7, in Eagle

When: Saturday, July 7. Adults start at 7 a.m.; kids start at 10 a.m.

A 10th-annual event, the LG Tri Sprint Triathlon will be held at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink on Saturday, July 7, starting at 7 a.m.

The LG Tri is held in memory of longtime local and Vail Valley Charitable Fund beneficiary, Laura Genelin, who lost her battle to cancer in July 2008. Proceeds from the LG Tri will benefit the Vail Valley Charitable Fund, a local nonprofit helping locals facing medical crisis since 1996.

A kids race will compliment the event for the sixth year in a row as the LG Kid's Tri will take place at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink starting at 10 a.m.

Participants can sign up as individuals or members of a team; the LG Tri's team event is a popular way for co-workers or friends to join in the fun if they have ever thought about participating in a triathlon and decided they might not be quite up for the whole swim, bike or run components. The event is open to all ages and abilities.

Pre-registration is open online until Tuesday, July 3, at midnight, but organizers will also accept last-minute registrations during the Friday, July 6, packet pick up at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink from 5 to 7 p.m.

For more information or to register online, go to http://www.lgtri.com.

GREAT PRIZES

The triathlon is held at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink and includes a 500-meter swim (10 laps in the Eagle Pool), a 12-mile bike loop along Brush Creek Road and a 5K run in Eagle Ranch. An award ceremony will follow with prizes from many local companies and silent auction. The silent auction includes items such as a Vail Resorts hotel stays, dining gift certificates, Colorado Rockies baseball tickets and much more. In addition to a sense of satisfaction and accomplishment, everyone who participates will go home with an event goodie bag. There will also be a costume contest this year for best dressed.

FUN FOR ALL

The LG Kid's Tri will start at 10 a.m. and includes three age groups: 6-7, 8-10 and 11-13. The 6-7-age route will be a 25-yard swim (1/2 lap in the pool), 1-mile bike ride and a 0.5-mile run. The 8-10 age route will be a 50-yard swim (one lap in the pool), 3.2-mile bike ride and a 0.75-mile run. The 11-13 age route will be a 100-yard swim (two laps in the pool), 5-mile bike ride and 1-mile run. Kids can race as tri teams as well; there are two-person and three-person team options for kids 6-13 years old.

Want to support the LG without participating? Grab your friends and family for a community event on Friday, July 6, at the Eagle Pool & Ice Rink from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring delicious food from The Dusty Boot, savory suds from Bonfire Brewing, melodic tunes courtesy of John Martin and a silent auction preview. There will be a suggested donation of $10 at the door.

Sponsors who make the LG Tri possible include Vail Health, Axis Sports Medicine, Alpine Bank, Architecture Engineering Consultants, Calvary Chapel, Comerford Insurance, Eagle Ranch Association, Endorphin, Gallegos Corporation, the town of Eagle, S&H Roofing, Main St. Grill, Epic Promise, Vail Honeywagon, Bonfire Brewing, The Dusty Boot, KZYR, United Way, Vail Valley Cares, Vail Daily, TV8, Xerox High Country Copiers and Rocky Mountain Reprographics.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer, visit http://www.lgtri.com or email Vail Valley Charitable Fund's Executive Director Brooke Skjonsby at brooke@vvcf.org.