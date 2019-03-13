Local pro soccer team earns national title shot
Freedom FC defeats Front Range team in one-game playoff
March 13, 2019
EDWARDS — The local professional soccer team earned a national title shot by hammering a Front Range team.
Freedom FC defeated the Colorado Rumble FC, 16-9, Sunday in the Mountain Rec fieldhouse.
By winning the one-game playoff the Freedom earned a spot in the national championship tournament, later this month in Cincinnati.
"We hope to bring home the trophy," Freedom coach Mike Schneider said.
A little help, please
The Freedom plays in the Premier Arena Soccer League, the highest level of soccer in Colorado next to the major league Colorado Rapids, Schneider said.
Of the 42 PASL teams in the U.S. and Mexico, 10 — eight from the U.S. and two from Mexico — made the national championship tournament March 23-24 in Cincinnati.
Recommended Stories For You
The Freedom could use some help and sponsorships to finance the trip, Schneider said.
"It's great for the community," Schneider said
Blowout wasn't close
Sunday's match was a blowout, but it wasn't as close as even the lopsided score indicated.
The Freedom led 10-2 at halftime, after trailing 1-0 early in the match when the Rumble scored the first goal.
"They scored first and everyone got a little nervous. We told each other, 'Relax, there's 45 minutes to play,'" Schneider said. "We scored two in the next couple minutes and didn't look back."
Schneider had promised some of the younger players he'd put them in if the Freedom was up by 10 goals late in the match. They were.
"We loaded up the field with developmental players in the fourth quarter," Schneider said.
The Rumble scored four quick goals on the youngsters to pull them within seven goals and the final 16-9 score.
Local soccer legend and Eagle Valley grad Caesar Castillo scored five goals, as did recent Freedom addition Stevie Palma.
"Caesar tortured that goalie," Schneider said.
Mario Vargas scored twice. Fabian Tapia, Efrain Gondolas, Erick Briones and Mahe Danny scored once.
Trending In: Sports
- Vail snowboard cross racers participate in Supergirl Snow Pro at Big Bear
- After big Burton performance, Retzlaff competes in first Grand Prix
- Ski industry heavyweights prepare for round two of pass war
- Mastro lands first ever double crippler in women’s competition, upsets Kim at Burton US Open
- Eagle Valley 11-12 girls capture districts
Trending Sitewide
- Beloved Vail Valley woman dies in single-car crash
- Vail Christian students mourn loss of Lauren Mutter, a mentor and coach
- Aspen parents face felony charges after giving coke to minor, alcohol to others
- Winter storm warning issued for Vail, Eagle County through Wednesday night
- Remembering Lauren Mutter with laughter and love