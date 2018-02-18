Local snowboarders in the running for Jr. Worlds

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail's elite snowboard athletes have been recording impressive results from British Columbia to New Hampshire in recent weeks.

Dylan Okurowski, Jack Coyne and Dave Retzlaff have been consistently reaching the finals at slopestyle qualifying events for the FIS Snowboard Junior World Championships, with Coyne and Okurowski each claiming a third-place podium result.

At the NorAm Junior Worlds qualifier in Sun Peaks, British Columbia, Okurowski set the tone for the season placing third. The team rolled through to the Rev Tour at Waterville Valley, New Hampshire, last week, Coyne matched his teammate's previous effort with the third-place result of his own, while Okurowski recorded the highest scores of the contest both days in the qualifying round.

"It's massive to have two kids on the podium so far this season," said SSCV head snowboard coach Brady McNeil. "Especially for Jack, who also got a podium last year, it just keeps him in the running for Junior Worlds, and it puts him one step closer to the (U.S. Ski & Snowboard) Rookie Team."

The Junior Worlds qualifiers continue later this month with an event in Park City, Utah, and conclude with a contest at Mammoth Mountain, California, in March. The Snowboarding Junior World Championships will take place in August in Cardona, New Zealand.