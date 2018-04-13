Mixed martial arts event comes to Dobson in May

VAIL — Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) chief executive officer Ed Soares announced on Friday, April 13,that the promotion will crown an interim middleweight champion when it makes its first trip to Vail on Friday, May 4, at LFA 39 at Dobson Arena.

LFA middleweight champion Anthony Hernandez is currently taking time off to heal injuries, while also welcoming the birth of his fourth child. He is expected to face the winner of the LFA 39 main event later this year.

The main event of LFA 39 will crown an interim middleweight champion when Colorado native Ian "The Hurricane" Heinisch faces Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) black belt Gabriel "Zangief" Checco for the interim strap. The entire main card will be televised live and nationwide on Axs television at 7 p.m. Mountain time

"I am excited to bring LFA to beautiful Vail, Colorado," said Soares. "Our middleweight champion Anthony Hernandez is taking some time off to heal injuries, so we will crown an interim champion that will face Hernandez in a title unification bout later this year. Ian Heinisch and Gabriel Checco are the top two contenders for the title and they both have title fight experience. This will make a fantastic main event at LFA 39."

Tickets for LFA 39 are available for purchase now at ticketswest.com.

The Card

Heinisch (9-1) is widely considered one of the top middleweight prospects in the world. The two-time Colorado state wrestling champion from Ponderosa High School impressed many in his LFA debut last year, which served as the main event of LFA 10. "The Hurricane" overwhelmed his veteran Brazilian opponent Lucas Rota in less than a round and finished him with a rare Ude-Garami (Keylock) from Kesa-Gatame (Scarf Hold).

The flashy submission win earned him a shot at the LFA middleweight title in September at LFA 22. Things did not go as he planned that night, but the 29-year-old quickly rebounded with a highlight reel one-punch knockout in January. Heinisch was able to showcase his underrated striking and big right hand that put away Daniel Madrid in the co-main event of LFA 31. The win earned him a second chance at LFA gold in front of his home crowd at LFA 39.

Checco (10-2) is a Brazilian powerhouse and dangerous BJJ black belt known as "Zangief". This is due to his signature mohawk and jaw-dropping finishing ability much like the popular Street Fighter video game character of the same name. All ten of Checco's wins have come via KO, TKO, or submission. That includes three highlight reel finishes under the RFA banner. The first was a blistering 74-second knockout of Joseph Henle in the co-main event of RFA 23 in southern California. The second was a beautiful Triangle-Armbar submission of Mike Jasper at RFA 31, which took place in downtown Las Vegas. The third was a comeback win via Heel Hook against Heinisch's close friend and training partner Adam Stroup in the co-main event of RFA 43. Checco also brings the experience of two RFA title fights. He will need that when he faces an extra-motivated Heinisch for LFA gold at LFA 39.

Also on the card are:

Co-main event, middleweight bout (185 pounds) — Jordan Wright (9-0) vs. Hayward Charles (15-10)

• Flyweight bout (125 pounds) — Brandon Royval (6-3) vs. Jerome Rivera (7-1)

• Women's strawweight bout (115 lb) — Maycee Barber (3-0) vs. Audrey Perkins (1-0)

What is LFA?

LFA is a professional mixed martial arts promotion that gives rising stars and top contenders the opportunity to prove their talent to fans and leaders in the industry. LFA was formed by the powerhouse merger between Resurrection Fighting Aliiance and Legacy Fighting Championship. LFA presents live mixed martial arts events on a monthly basis around the United States including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver, Dallas, and Houston.

Please visit LFAfighting.com for bout updates and information. LFA is on Facebook at Legacy Fighting Alliance. LFA is also on Instagram at @LFAfighting and Twitter at @LFAfighting.