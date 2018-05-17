More from state: Huskies, Devils and Saints advance

LAKEWOOD — There is another 3,200 team at Battle Mountain.

The guys are pretty good, Team Nick finished ninth at the 4A state meet on Thursday, May 17, at Lakewood's Jeffco Stadium.

Nick Williams, Nick Apps, Nico Piliero and James Moran clocked a time of 8 minutes, 7 seconds even, the fastest time by a group of Huskies boys since the 2008 team that won the whole shooting match.

In preliminary action, The Huskies' sprint-medley team of Sabrina Sutter, Sofia Piliero, Gabby Trueblood and Karla Juarez qualified for the finals with a time a 1:51.1, a new school record. And, yes, Trueblood was pretty busy on Thursday.

Sutter also finished 14th in the open 200 with a time of 26.25 seconds, and did not qualify for the final.

Saints on the board

And, Vail Christian has a good boys' 3,200 squad as well. The Saints with Collin Wilson, Davis Hermes, Keaton Brausch and Jose Ascencio came home in 8:37.20 to finish ninth in 2A competition.

With that finish, the Saints scored their first point at state.

More should be on the way.

The girls' 800 team of Kiana Brausch, Catherine Donoho, Marian Engleny and Kendell Smith took third in Thursday's preliminaries with a 1:49.43. Their male counterparts were fifth in prelims. That's Harry Jaffe, Hayden Sticksel, Quinn Mitchell and P.G. Nkalang'ango. Both teams advanced to the finals.

The Saints also have three individuals who advanced through Thursday's prelims — Jaffe in the open 200; Smith in the 400 and Sticksel in the 400.

Trotter advances

Eagle Valley's Harrison Trotter advanced to the 110 hurdles final with a time of 15.03, good for fifth on Thursday.

Cassie Jaramillo finished eighth in shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 9 inches.

The Devils sprint medley — Kaikea Cavaliero, Tristin Book, Jewel Scrivens and Diana Ramirez — finished 12th and out of the finals in preliminaries.

The Eagle Valley girls' 3,200 team, of Avery Doan, Jewel Scrivens, Maddlyne Schenck and Lindsey Castillo, finished 18th in 10:25.70.

Book was 16th in the 100 hurdles

And on tap

The state meet is just getting going. Friday, May 18, starts with a whopper locally with 4A 3,200. That'll be Lizzy Harding, Joslin Blair, Elizabeth Constien and Grace Johnson. All are in the top 10 of the state in the two-mile.

In the afternoon, it's the 800 free-for-all with Blair, Naomi Harding, Alex Raichart, Trueblood and Constien.

Battle Mountain's James Moran goes in the open 800, while the Huskies girls' 1,600-meter relay team enters as the third seed. Vail Christian also has highly seeded squads in both the boys' and girls' 1,600 relay.