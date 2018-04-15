Negomir skiing fast toward future at only 19 years old

Kyle Negomir is a 19-year-old ski racer living in Avon who is currently looking at a couple of great opportunities for the upcoming season.

Because his past years have produced such good results, he is not only on track to make the U.S. Ski Team, but he has also deferred for a year from Dartmouth where he has been accepted to attend and ski for their team next year. Not bad options for an athlete of his age.

Negomir moved to Avon from Littleton three years ago to attend Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy and train with Ski & Snowboard Club Vail.

The tech skier says he's in Vail and the Eagle River Valley year-round when he's not competing.

"I work and cross-train at Minturn Fitness Center during the summers," he said. "Live with all my best friends, ski race and travel the world in the winter. It's pretty awesome."

YOUTH VOLUNTEER

Recommended Stories For You

Among his peers, Negomir is held in high regard.

Former teammate and ski racer Michael Resnick spoke about some of his qualities off the mountain as well as on.

"Though skiing is his main priority, Kyle continues to give back to his community," Resnick said, adding that Negomir is able to do so by "helping kids in school and on the training hill."

"He epitomizes a person who 'pays it forward,'" Resnick added.

Though it is difficult to balance skiing at such a high level with school and giving back, Negomir seems to do it pretty well. During his time at Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy, he even managed to find time to be a part of the Eagle River Youth Coalition.

TOP-LEVEL RACES

Negomir went on a month-long road trip during the 2017-18 season, hitting races like the North America Cup finals in Canada; the U.S. Alpine Championships in Sun Valley, Idaho; and the FIS Junior World Ski Championships in Davos, Switzerland.

"It was a great opportunity to get to go over there and represent my country," he said. "It was the first time I've really been able to do that, so it was a really cool thing to be a part of."

Negomir skied well in Davos, landing a top 10 in giant slalom amid a stacked international field. Because of results like this, he has met the criteria to make the U.S. Ski Team.

The season for the Ski & Snowboard Club Vail racers ended in April at Aspen, where Negomir wrapped it up with a second place in giant slalom and a third in super-G. There he raced against international competitors, including World Cup level athletes.

Now with the U.S. Ski Team and an Ivy League education both a possibility for Negomir, he may soon have to make some tough decisions about his future.

"It's rad for sure, but the best has been the skiing, the results and just being able to have fun out there with my friends," Negomir said. "That's why we do it."