New record set at Davos Dash in Vail, Colorado’s longest running mountain bike race

VAIL – A new record has been set in the Davos Dash, a mountain biking race which has remained virtually unchanged for 35 years.

When Josiah Middaugh heard that he had shaved 4 seconds off the previous course record by making it to the top in 16:54, he told organizers he had been training for that time for his whole life.

“Of all the courses, this is the one where you remember your time,” Middaugh, 39, said after the race. “For me it’s a fitness test to see where I am … it’s just a good confidence builder to know that I haven’t slowed down yet.”

The previous record of 16:58 was held by local mountain biking professional Jay Henry, who did not compete this year. Also absent was local cyclocross racer Jake Wells, another perennial rival to Middaugh and Henry.

“I’ve never done this race by myself – there were no other J’s there,” Middaugh said with a laugh. “So that was the hardest part, just staying focused. But I think it might have played in my favor because normally it ends up being a little bit of a tactical race and you’re waiting to decide when you can make a move, whereas in this I was going for a good time, and so I just kind of rode steady hard from start to finish.”

Middaugh also used narrower tires – 2 inches wide – this year, which he said also might have made a difference.

“I would never rides these otherwise,” he said of the tires. “That gives you a couple seconds, but maybe that’s all I needed.”

The Eagle-Vail resident was able to celebrate with his family, as his sons Porter, 12, and Sullivan, 14, also competed. Porter Middaugh won the kids race.

“Maybe I can hold that record for a little while before one of those guys breaks it,” Middaugh said.

FOR BYRON

Since its inception in the early ’80s, the Davos Dash has attracted fans who line the streets of Davos Trail and Cortina Lane, where the race takes place.

The race climbs 923 feet over 3.5 miles, starting in the West Vail neighborhoods where riders buzz past residents who gather outside their homes and cheer on those suffering up the climb.

For more than three decades, Cortina Lane resident Byron Brown was among those cheering on the riders, ringing a cowbell and yelling out words of encouragement.

Brown died in September at the age of 86. On Wednesday, his wife Vi Brown stood outside their home with a large group of friends, who remembered Byron as they watched the race.

“He loved this race,” Vi Brown said of Byron. “He was out here for 34 years.”

In remembering Byron, Vi Brown said she will be eternally grateful that he was able to keep his wits about him into his final days.

“He had no dementia,” Vi said. “I got to talk to him right up to the end, and tell him what a great guy he was.”

NEW SPECTATOR SEATING

In a new twist for 2018, residents of the recently constructed Chamonix Vail townhomes were able to take a front seat for the action.

Longtime local Chip Howard was lucky enough to win the rights to purchase one of the townhomes in the lottery that was held in 2017, and on Wednesday he sat on his back porch with friends John Sorba and Loren Dumont and watched the riders take off.

“It was actually my idea to head over to Chip’s new place and watch the race,” Dumont said.

Howard was ready with a grill, corn on the cob and, of course, a cowbell.

“We’re going to make it a tradition,” he said.

For complete Davos Dash 2018 results, pick up a copy of the Vail Daily’s Friday, June 15 edition.