Nolan Arenado agrees to record 8-year, $260 million contract with Rockies

If Nolan Arenado is inducted into the hallowed halls of Cooperstown someday, he will likely go in wearing a Rockies cap.

The 27-year-old third baseman, a six-time Gold Glove winner, four-time all-star and perennial National League MVP candidate, agreed to an eight-year, $260 million contract with Colorado on Tuesday that could keep him in a Rockies uniform through 2026. The Rockies have scheduled a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at their spring training complex to announce the deal.

Arenado's contract includes an opt-out clause after three seasons that would enable him to become a free agent after the 2021 season.

Arenado, who was scheduled to become a free agent after the current season, was in line to make $26 million for a contract he signed just before spring training to avoid salary arbitration. The new deal eliminates this year's contract. Arenado's will now make an average annual salary of $32.5 million — a new record for a position player — topping Miguel Cabrera's $31 million per year.

