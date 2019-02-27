Nolan Arenado agrees to record 8-year, $260 million contract with Rockies
February 27, 2019
If Nolan Arenado is inducted into the hallowed halls of Cooperstown someday, he will likely go in wearing a Rockies cap.
The 27-year-old third baseman, a six-time Gold Glove winner, four-time all-star and perennial National League MVP candidate, agreed to an eight-year, $260 million contract with Colorado on Tuesday that could keep him in a Rockies uniform through 2026. The Rockies have scheduled a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at their spring training complex to announce the deal.
Arenado's contract includes an opt-out clause after three seasons that would enable him to become a free agent after the 2021 season.
Arenado, who was scheduled to become a free agent after the current season, was in line to make $26 million for a contract he signed just before spring training to avoid salary arbitration. The new deal eliminates this year's contract. Arenado's will now make an average annual salary of $32.5 million — a new record for a position player — topping Miguel Cabrera's $31 million per year.
Read the full story via The Denver Post.
Trending In: Sports
- Vail skier Kai Owens, 14, becomes youngest American to win NorAm moguls competition
- Best line on Vail Mountain gets $10k from Clif Bar; Wachendorfer likes his odds
- Edwards snowboarder Jack Coyne, 17, makes first Burton US Open
- 4 Ski & Snowboard Club Vail riders to compete in Burton US Open Junior Jam
- Vail snowboard cross racers hopeful for FIS Junior World Championships
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen men skied through avalanche debris before deadly slide
- O. J. Simpson spotted in Vail, posing for selfies
- Obituary: Gerald ‘Jerry’ Lee Trujillo, Jan. 19, 1954 – Feb. 20, 2019
- Man pleads guilty to stabbing Avon woman in exchange for 20-year sentence
- Warning issued for Edwards residents after 8-10 mountain lions seen roaming neighborhoods