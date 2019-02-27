Nuggets grind out home win over OKC to take firm grip on No. 2 spot in Western Conference

Nikola Jokic put up another staggering offensive line, but it was his defense that catapulted the Nuggets to a riveting, series-clinching win.

Up 107-104 with 2:35 remaining, Jokic swiped the ball off Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook's leg for a crucial turnover before Jamal Murray sunk a dagger 3-pointer, one of his four Tuesday night at the Pepsi Center. The margin never got closer than four the rest of the game.

The Nuggets salted away the sweet 121-112 victory with several Jokic free throws and a rousing MVP chant. Jokic finished with 36 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, finishing just one board shy of his 13th triple-double of the season.

The Nuggets wouldn't have won without Paul Millsap, whose numerous effort and hustle plays staved off the Thunder comeback.

"I thought Paul Millsap saved the day for us," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "As we all know, that's a very good basketball team. To have beaten them three times this year says a lot about our team, and I don't even think we've played our best basketball yet."

Read the full story via The Denver Post.