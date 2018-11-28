Nuggets rout Lakers, sending Lebron James and fans home with a big ‘L’

After sending the Los Angeles LeBrons home with a 117-85 defeat, the Nuggets should have offered one of their cool rainbow skyline uniforms to each one of the thousands of fans who showed up at the Pepsi Centerwearing a jersey that celebrated every team King James has ever played for, from Akron to Miami and Cleveland to California.

Turn in your LeBron James jersey and get a Nuggets rainbow skyline jersey in return. Deal?

"We don't want any converts," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Tuesday. "You're either with us or against us."

He was joking. Malone understands why so many sports fans in Denver rank the Nuggets, whose record is now a nifty 14-7, as no better than their second-favorite NBA team.

"LeBron is arguably the best player ever, and when he comes to town with the Lakers, their fans care," Malone said. "But as long as their fans go home disappointed, that's all I care about. So the Warrior fans can come in here, the Celtic fans come in here, the Laker fans can come in here. But take that 'L' on the way out."

