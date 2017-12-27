Pedal Power snowshoeing thrills continue on Dec. 30

The second race in Pedal Power Snowshoe Adventure Series, the Pazzo's/K.O. Eagle-Vail Holiday 5K/10K, will take place Saturday, Dec. 30, at 10:30 a.m. Racers will meet prior to the start at the Eagle-Vail Pavilion located off of Highway 6 and 24 in Eagle-Vail, west of Vail.

The Pazzo's snowshoe events take place on a woodsy technical course with short steep ups and fast downs through the trees flanking the Eagle-Vail area. Racers can kick it out as they hit great open stretches on the flats. Race organizer Bruce Kelly said the Saturday race is consistently one of the most popular events of the series. Both the 5K and the 10K races start together from the same location, with the 10K racers looping off on additional terrain.

"Each year this race attracts some of our biggest numbers," Kelly said. "It's one of the original courses for the series and people just love the track. As always, the more people we get, the greater the benefit to the charities we work with in Lake and Eagle counties. That's been our mission all along, to do anything we can to help."

Registration for this event is $20. Participants can save time by pre-registering directly online at pedalpowerbike.com. They can also register with forms from Pedal Power Bicycle Shop in Eagle-Vail or by calling 970 845-0931. Registration is also possible on the day of the event at the race start for $25.

The next event in the Winter Race Series will be the Aria Atheletic Club Winter Triathlon. The Winter Tri consists of a 5K snowshoe, a 10K snow-bike and an 8K skate-ski. That race will take place on Saturday January 27th at 10 a.m. at the Colorado Mountain College Timberline Campus in Leadville.

For more information and a complete series schedule, go to pedalpowerbike.com or call or stop by Pedal Power, on Highway 6 in Eagle-Vail, at 845-0931.