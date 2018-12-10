Pedal Power Winter Race Series begins Saturday, Dec. 15, with Tennessee Pass snowshoe

The first race of the Pedal Power Winter Race Series will take place on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. at the Tennessee Pass Nordic Center, located at Ski Cooper on U.S. Highway 24 between Red Cliff and Leadville.

The iconic Tennessee Pass Kickoff Classic 5-Miler snowshoe race, now named the Marlin Smickley/Bill Moyle Classic in honor of its octogenarian participants, is one of the original races in the series. Now celebrating its 23nd year of adventure racing, it is also one the state's oldest regularly scheduled snowshoe events.

Racers should be prepared for a generous mix of challenging uphills and gentle downhills that wind their way along interconnected Nordic and biking trails through the pine forests and meadows that blanket this scenic pass straddling the Continental Divide. This year, some of the best early snow conditions seen in years await participants.

The Tennessee Pass venue is one of the most anticipated of the winter race season because its location on the Continental Divide provides ample course setting options to take advantage of the incredible coverage. The variety of challenging terrain along the Tennessee Pass track makes it one of the top snowshoe courses in the country, attracting some of the best local, regional and national Nordic and endurance competitors, as well as recreational racers out to challenge themselves amidst the beauty of the surrounding peaks.

The next event in the Winter Race Series will be the Pazzo's/K.O. Eagle-Vail Holiday 5K/10K Snowshoe race. That race will take place on Saturday, Dec. 29, at 10 a.m. at the Eagle-Vail Golf Course, just west of Vail.

Registration for this first event is $25. Participants can pre-register directly online at pedalpowerbike.com or with forms from Pedal Power Bicycle Shop in Eagle-Vail or by calling 970-845-0931. Participants may also register on the day of the event at the race start.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information and a complete series schedule, go to http://www.pedalpower bike.com or call or stop by Pedal Power, on U.S. Highway 6 in Eagle-Vail, at 845-0931.