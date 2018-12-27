Phillip Lindsay likely out of Broncos’ finale, Pro Bowl due to a wrist injury

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay's rookie season is over because of a right wrist injury sustained in Monday night's loss to the Oakland Raiders.

A team source confirmed an NFL Network report on Tuesday that said an MRI revealed ligament damage and a possible bone fracture for Lindsay. It would mean he is out for Sunday's finale against the Los Angeles Chargers as well as next month's Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Last week, Lindsay became the first undrafted rookie offensive player selected to the Pro Bowl.

Against the Raiders, Lindsay eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing for the season in the first half. He was injured late in the third quarter on a 7-yard carry when he collided with safety Erik Harris and the impact bent his wrist (non-ball-carrying hand) back.

If his season is finished, Lindsay's 1,037 yards rushing will rank second in NFL history for an undrafted rookie, behind only Indianapolis' Dominic Rhodes (1,104 in 2001). That ranks sixth among Broncos rookies.

