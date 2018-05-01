PHOTO: Eagle County fighters readying for LFA 39 in Vail

Eagle County locals Matthew Powers and Ryan Marcinkevich, who train at Inyodo Martial Arts in Edwards, will be among the fighters to have bouts at Dobson Arena in Vail on Friday, May 4, as part of the Legacy Fighting Alliance event LFA 39.

Get tickets at cagetix.com.

The event starts at 6 p.m., but arrive early to see a demonstration with Inyodo Martial Arts juniors at 4:30 p.m.