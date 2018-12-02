‘Poster child’ River Radamus raced 2 World Cups, mourned loss of teacher Bindu Pomeroy, during one busy week in the Vail Valley

BEAVER CREEK — Local ski racer River Radamus is finally able to rest after a long week.

The Edwards native and Ski & Snowboard Club Vail alumnus finished 47th in the Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup giant slalom on Sunday, Dec. 2, in front of his hometown crowd in Beaver Creek. While it was only the fifth World Cup race of his career, it was also his second in two days.

Radamus said although he was disappointed with a few errors on the course, he was happy he put himself in the position to make those errors.

"I know I wouldn't be happy with myself if I came down skiing controlled and slow," Radamus said following the race. "I tried to ski a line that probably wasn't possible for the conditions, but I have no regrets. I sent it as hard as I could, put my heart on the line, and I learned from the day."

TOO BUSY TO SHAVE

In addition to the actual races, Radamus also had duties to fulfill as the face of this year's World Cup in Beaver Creek.

Radamus' image is on the official poster for the event, as well as much of the marketing material.

He appeared at a press conference before the event alongside veteran U.S. stars Steven Nyman and Ted Ligety, where Radamus was described as the "poster child" for this year's World Cup races. It's a particularly apt description, as Radamus, 20, is only a few years out of his actual childhood.

But he can grow a mustache, which he sported with pride throughout the dog and pony show.

On Wednesday,Nov. 28, NBC Sports visited Radamus' home in Edwards, where camera crews spent time in his bedroom surrounded by, as described by Radamus, "an embarrassing amount of Lindsey Vonn and Ted Ligety posters."

Earlier that day, Radamus raced in the downhill training event, and also spent time with the students at Edwards Elementary School, where he is himself a former student.

The week had him so busy, he forgot to shave off his mustache on Saturday, Dec. 1, as No-Shave November ended.

"I figured I'd leave it through the races," he said on Sunday. "It'll be gone tonight."

REMEMBERING BINDU

Radamus also attended Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy, a public middle and high school in Eagle County which caters to snow sports athletes.

Amid everything else Radamus was dealing with during the busy week, he also learned that his former teacher, Bindu Pomeroy, died while snowboarding in East Vail on Tuesday, Nov. 27.

"Bindu was my social studies teacher for two years, he was a really special guy, a great man," Radamus said. "He taught a lot, not necessarily from the text books, he just taught a lot in general … my heart goes out to his family and all of the VSSA community, who lost a great man."