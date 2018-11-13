Powder, TransWorld Snowboarding award shows return to Breck

Once again next month, two of the world's premier ski and snowboard award shows will take place on consecutive nights at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge during the same week as Dew Tour at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

Powder Awards

On Dec. 13 at 8 p.m., Powder Magazine will host the 19th Annual Powder Awards, which celebrate the best in skiing cinematography, photography and athletic achievement. One of the biggest events annually on the international skiing calendar, the Powder Awards attract a who's who of the industry, including professional skiers, ski legends, ski film production crews, industry brands, media and celebrities.

The awards this year will honor underetakings across a dozen categories: Movie of the Year, Best Documentary, Best Short (Films 20 minutes or fewer), Best Cinematography, Best Post-Production, Best Female Performance, Best Male Performance, Breakthrough Performer, Best Line, Best Air, Best Powder and Best Jib.

The event will also showcase readers' three favorite male and female skiers with the magazine's annual powder poll. Voting for the powder poll, which opened Oct. 29, runs through Thursday, Nov. 23, and can be accessed at Powder.com/powder-awards/vote.

General admission tickets can now be purchased online for $12 at BreckCreate.org/event/19th-annual-powder-awards. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the High Fives Foundation, which supports action-sports athletes that have suffered a life-altering injury. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. For more information, go to PowderAwards.com

Recommended Stories For You

TRANSWORLD SNOWBOARDING

The following night, on Dec. 14, "the biggest night in snowboarding," will return to the Riverwalk Center with the 20th annual Transworld Snowboarding Riders' Poll Awards.

The event honors the best riders, video parts and performances of the year, selected by the more than 100 pro snowboarders who take the poll. It's the largest snowboarding survey of pro rider opinions.

Doors for the free event will open the evening of Dec. 14 at 7 p.m., while the award show itself will begin at 8 p.m. For more information and to reserve a ticket, visit BreckCreate.org/event/transworld-snowboarding-riders- poll-awards.