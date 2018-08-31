Preps wrap for Friday, Aug. 31: Eagle Valley and Vail Mountain volleyball win, while Devils football falls to Rifle

DENVER — Eagle Valley volleyball moved to 4-0 on Friday, Aug. 31, at Regis Jam Tournament.

The Devils topped Pueblo South in four, 25-10, 25-17, 21-25, 25-22, and Kent Denver, 25-15, 25-15, 25-19.

Eagle Valley lost Sophia Rinn to broken ankle early this week. This caused coach Jackie Rindy to shuffle her roster.

Bree Gates moved from right side to outside hitter, while Ray Lieurance did a great job on the right side.

"Next women up," Rindy said with a laugh.

That trickles all the way through the program, so welcome to varsity, Claire Whelan and Maya Wilde.

As of press time, Eagle Valley did not know who its first Saturday, Sept. 1, opponent would be. The Devils are scheduled to get at total of two matches on Saturday.

One possibility would be Fruita Monument, which would be ironic, as Eagle Valley goes to tournaments like the Regis Jam to play outside of the Western Slope. That said, The Devils came to Regis two years ago and ended up playing Palisade.

RIFLE

Devils football drops opener

Rifle is still Rifle — be it a 3A or a 2A football school.

The Bears took down Eagle Valley football, 49-7, in the Devils' season opener on Friday, Aug. 31, in Rifle.

Since the Bears dropped down to 2A, Friday's game was a nonconference game for 3A Eagle Valley.

The Devils (0-1) return home on Friday, Sept. 7, to host Alameda.

EAST VAIL

VMS volleyball sweeps North Park

Vail Mountain School volleyball opened its 2A Slope season in style with a 25-11, 25-23, 25-16 league-opening win over North Park on Friday, Aug. 31.

Maggie Strum had a big game for the Gore Rangers at outside hitter, while setter Chloe Pesso was setting up everyone in blue well.

Vail Mountain (1-1, 1-0 in the Western Slope) heads to Soroco on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

DENVER

Huskies football lead 14-0 at second delay

Battle Mountain football had to wait out two lightning delays during its game against Alameda at Trailblazer Stadium in Denver.

At the beginning of the second quarter, the Huskies were leading, 14-0.

The Huskies halted a long Alameda drive to start the game with Garrett Anderson coming up with a fumble recovery on the Battle Mountain 14-yard line. Battle Mountain's double-wing pounded away at the Pirates with Eric Biggs scoring on an 8-yard carry.

Sophomore Anthony Sanchez picked off a Pirates' pass and returned it 30 yards to the house for a 14-0 lead.

