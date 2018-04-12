Preps wrap for Thursday, April 12: Huskies soccer, lax, VMS golf and lax and Devils baseball

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Ladies and germs, we now essentially have a three-way tie atop the 4A Western Slope soccer table.

Battle Mountain got payback against archrival Steamboat Springs, 2-0, on a snowy night up north on Thursday, April 12. Meanwhile, Twitter delivered the other big result of Thursday — Palisade 4, Glenwood Springs 2.

So the Huskies at 7-2, good for 21 points, are atop the Slope, followed by Glenwood and Palisade at 5-2 (15 points) and Steamboat 4-3 (12 points).

At some point, coach David Cope will break out a spreadsheet and an abacus to calculate all the playoff scenarios and tiebreakers, but, safe to say, the coach and the Huskies are very happy to have 21 points in the bank, going into spring break.

Just three weeks ago, the Huskies were 1-2 in the Slope and treading water after losses to Glenwood Springs and Steamboat.

"I think the girls were looking to this game for a long time, even though they had so many games to play," Cope said. "It motivated them and helped keep their energy up and they earned the right to have this game mean something."

In a startling development, the Huskies never trailed in this one.

Gabby Caballero to Avery Weaver in the 13th broke the seal. The gut punch was a cruise missile from 30 yards by Audrey Teague, who seems to have a nice little habit of doing that.

Two things happened at the half. Remember that the Huskies led Summit County, 1-0, and were outshooting the Tigers, 10-1, on Tuesday, April 10. Cope gave a speech at the half and Summit scored two goals during the first five minutes of the second half. (The Huskies rallied for a 3-2 win)

The Huskies got on their bus for warmth on Thursday and Cope said, "Don't listen to what I'm saying. Just keep playing."

While the coach was delivering that inspirational address, the weather turned from a light rain to a whiteout. In those conditions, those two first-half goals were starting to look pretty good.

"It was cold. You couldn't see at all," sophomore defender Maggie Skidmore said. "In the second half, we just stayed back and tried to clear the ball. We just needed to stay together."

Give it up for defenders Skidmore, Isabelle McMurrain, Addison Smith and Claire Krueger, as well as goalie Wilder Isom for preserving the goose egg.

And now, the Huskies wait. At 8-3-1 overall and 8-2 in the Slope, they don't play until May 1 at Rifle. They will have spring break and then gather for practice, doubtless while hoping that Glenwood, Palisade and Steamboat find a way to tear each other to shreds.

"A few weeks ago, we were just trying to play ourselves back into the playoff race," Cope said. "We didn't expect to be heading into spring break at the top of the league."

LITTLETON

Huskies lax nipped, 9-7

Battle Mountain lacrosse nearly overcame a 5-1 first-quarter deficit in a 9-7 nonconference loss at Littleton on Thursday, April 12.

Battle Mountain (7-2) is ranked No. 5 in the rating-percentage index and its two losses this season are to No. 2 Littleton and No. 6 Evergreen by a total of four goals.

"We've lost two really close games to two really good Denver teams," Huskies coach Pat Doherty said. "We gauge ourselves against the teams down here. Moving forward, this team realizes it can play with anyone in the state."

Tom Boyne and Tucker Morrow each had two goals, while Jeremy Sforzo, Parker Nash and Charlie Morrow each scored once.

Battle Mountain's next game is Thursday, April 19, against Eagle Valley in Edwards. St. Mary's, scheduled for Saturday, April 14, has been postponed due to impending weather.

GYPSUM

Devils baseball splits with Summit

Eagle Valley baseball earned a split with Summit County, winning the nightcap of a doubleheader, 13-6, over the Tigers on Wednesday, April 11, in Gypsum.

Garrett Flaagan went-5-for-5 with four RBI and four runs scored, while Brandon Adair knocked in four more runs. Freshman Gabe Foster pitched two-and-two-thirds innings to pick up his first win.

"It was good to battle back and have some quality at bats," Devils manager Bret Moyer said. "We've struggled to score some runs, but we finally came alive."

Flaagan pitched well enough to get the win in Game 1. He went all seven innings, allowing just three earned runs in a 5-2 loss.

Eagle Valley (2-9 and 2-3) hosts league-leading Palisade on Saturday, April 14, for a twinbill.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS

Vail Mountain School wins in OT

Congratulations to Becker Dienst. You are now the answer to a trivia question.

Who scored the first overtime goal for Vail Mountain School lacrosse?

Why, that's Dienst who lifted the Gore Rangers to an 8-7 win in overtime at Glenwood Springs on Thursday, April 12.

For VMS, the third time was a charm in overtime — the team lost to Thompson Valley last year and Telluride back in 2014.

"It's good for our young squad to get some experience in overtime," VMS coach Bobby Ecker said. "We had the lead until they tied it up with 30 seconds left, and we were able to finish it off."

Dienst and Cam Bill had hat tricks, while Shane Cole and Mackay Pattison also scored.

VMS is 4-6 overall and 4-3 in the Western Conference. The Gore Rangers were scheduled to play St. Mary's on Friday, April 13, but the latter has postponed because of impending weather. For the time being, VMS' next game is April 24 against Summit County in East Vail.

CARBONDALE

Pesso pockets 90 at Aspen Glen

Missed it by that much.

Vail Mountain School's Chloe Pesso just missed a putt to shoot an 89, settling for a 90 and a sixth-place finish at Aspen Glen on Tuesday, April 10.

In golf, it's always what could have been more than what actually happened, and for Pesso, the idea is to keep her mind on the fact that she shot a 90 in tournament conditions.

She had seven pars, seven bogeys and four doubles. That's a career high for pars in a round, and, more importantly, no big uglies on her card.

Meanwhile, Eagle Valley's Nicole Matthews shot a career-low 84 on Monday, April 9, at Bookcliff. The Devils head to Rifle Creek, the site of regionals, on Tuesday, April 17, while VMS has spring break next week.