Preps wrap for Tuesday, April 4: Devils lacrosse and soccer

IDAHO SPRINGS — Eagle Valley boys lacrosse got its first win of the season defeating Clear Creek, 16-3, in Idaho Springs on Tuesday, April 3.

"It was a great team effort," Devils coach Eric Mandeville said. "We had nine players with a goal or an assist or both. The defense played awesome, Mason Yurcak had 10 saves. It was solid all the way through."

Eagle Valley (1-6) is on the road on Friday, April 6, against Glenwood Springs.

Palisade nips Devils soccer

GYPSUM — Eagle Valley soccer came out on the wrong end of a 3-2 decision to defending Slope champion Palisade on Tuesday, April 3.

Zoe Booth and Jessie Raitt scored for Eagle Valley (4-5 overall and 2-4 in league).

"The girls played their hearts out," Devils coach Maggie Sherman said. "We fought off a lot of adversity."

It's early, but it was Senior Night for Eagle Valley. The Devils honored Brennecke Gale, Jessica Adams, Kelsea Baldwin, Sofia Aguilar, Jessie Raitt, Ginny Osteen and Liz Sandoval.

"You couldn't hope for a better group of seniors," Sherman said. "They have really provided to the younger girls what is to be leaders and what it takes to build a program. It's been an honor to be their coach for three years."

Eagle Valley is at Battle Mountain on Thursday, April 5, at 4 p.m.