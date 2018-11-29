Radamus confirmed for super-G, which is when?

BEAVER CREEK — River Radamus confirmed he is going to compete in the Birds of Prey World Cup super-G race, if he remembers when it's taking place.

At a news conference on Thursday, Nov. 29, Radamus told reporters he plans on racing in the super-G on Sunday.

"Saturday," responded Stephen Nyman. "You're racing the GS on Sunday."

The room broke out in laughter.

It was the lone bungle in a prepared statement from Radamus, which he started with a wry smile and a classic line, "Thank you all for coming."

Enjoying the spotlight for a moment is part of the job description this year for Radamus at the Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup races, which is using an image of him for the event poster and most of the marketing material.

"I was that kid that was chasing all these guys around town for their autograph on this poster," Radamus said. "So to see my face on it, it sorta makes me feel like I made it a little bit. It's really fun."

FIGURING IT OUT

While he's definitely in the limelight this weekend, Radamus said he's not feeling overly nervous.

"Obviously I want to perform for the home crowd, everybody does," Radamus told the Vail Daily. "I know that this is my first real year on tour. I only had two World Cups last year."

One of those World Cup starts was here at Beaver Creek where Radamus received his first-ever go at the Birds of Prey giant slalom. He was the youngest person in the field, ranked 67th of 68, and ended up putting a beautiful run together, finishing 38th and missing the second run by less than 0.2 seconds.

Later that season, Radamus would take third in the super-G at the National Championships and win the super-G at the National Junior Championships.

"I've gotten to where I am from my tech skiing, but last year I started to figure some things out in super-G," he said. "I've started to gain more confidence in my speed skiing, and I'm hoping to start getting some experience on World Cup tracks."

'CHEAP CARBON COPY'

Ted Ligety, a tech skier who has seen success in the super-G discipline, said Radamus couldn't have picked a better venue to make his super-G debut.

"As far as World Cup super-Gs go, this is far and away the best one for people who have a tech background," Ligety said. "It kind of has the full gamut, which most World Cup super-Gs are flat tuck fests, which are not that advantageous for people like River and me, so this is definitely a good one for him to go hard on. And watching him ski, he is a fantastic turner, he knows how to do it."

Radamus said if he can approximate Ligety's angles, he might be able to give the fans something to cheer for.

"I would probably describe my skiing right now as a cheap carbon copy of Ted's," Radamus said. "I've always really been impressed with the angulation he gets, I really like the aesthetics of his skiing, and just the patience he has in his skiing, he has a longer turn than a lot of people on World Cup … that's the way that I've always tried to ski, and hopefully I can be more than a cheap carbon copy one day."

The super-G is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on, when was that race again? Ah, yes, on Saturday, Dec. 1.