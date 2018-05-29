Local River Radamus gets nomination to US Ski Team’s B squad, up from D

PARK CITY, Utah — Yes, it's an honor just to be nominated, but things are looking really good for local ski-racer River Radamus.

While the United States Ski & Snowboard Association issued its nominations for the berths on the 2018-19 national skiing and snowboard teams last week, the Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athlete is clearly on the rise.

One of several locals to receive nominations, Radamus hopped from the D Team to the B Team in the alpine ranks.

The national championships are always a good time to get the attention of the U.S. Ski Team's brass, and Radamus did so with a bronze medal in the super-G as well as top 10 finishes in the combined, slalom and the giant slalom.

But it was a year's worth of good skiing that accounts for hopping from the development squad to the B Team at the ripe old age of 20.

Radamus also had three top 10 finishes at the FIS Junior Alpine World Ski Championships in Davos, Switzerland, last winter. He won three times on the NorAm circuit and reached the top step of the podium in a FIS super-G in Cortina, Italy, on Jan. 23.

With his ascension to the B Team, more World Cup starts appear to be on the horizon for Radamus. He made his World Cup debut in December at Birds of Prey in Beaver Creek last winter, nearly making the flip in the GS. He also missed the top 30 in his second start in Adelboden, Switzerlad, in January.

But with the U.S. Men's Ski Team's headliners — Travis Ganong, Ted Ligety and Steven Nyman — battling age and injury, the squad seems willing to give younger athletes such as Radamus a go at skiing's biggest stage.

Locals on the move

Radamus isn't the only moving up. Edwards' Nina O'Brien has been nominated to the alpine B Team. There's also a lot of local flavor among the men as SSCV'’s Cooper Cornelius and Kyle Negomir got bids.

Nellie Rose-Talbot and Nicola Rountree Williams, both SSCV racers, are on the D Team.

On the snowboarding side, Eagle's Jake Pates and Edwards' Ryan Wachendorfer made the halfpipe pro team. Meanwhile, Jack Coyne got his nomination for the rookie squad in halfpipe. At the tender age of 16, the SSCV product and Edwards resident is clearly on the rise.

In snowboard cross, SSCV's Faye Gulini will be back for another season on the A Team. Vail's Senna Leith also got the nod for the Development Group.

No surprises here

And in a development about as surprising as the sun rising in the east, Mikaela Shiffrin and Lindsey Vonn both received A-Team alpine nominations. Shiffrin just finished up her second season as the World Cup champion as well as earning the second Olympic gold medal of her career in 2017-18.

Vonn won five times on the World Cup last year, raising her win total to 82, just four shy of Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark's all-time mark of 86. The big question for Vonn is will 2018-19 be her finale? She hinted as much at the 2018 Olympics, where she won a bronze medal in the downhill.

While last season was an Olympic year, 2018-19 is Worlds year as the 2019 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships go to Are, Sweden.