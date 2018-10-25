Registration open for Vail Recreation District youth volleyball program
October 25, 2018
About the VRD
In addition to its running and mountain bike race series, the Vail Recreation District provides the following leagues or tournaments for competition in summer and winter:
Hockey
Volleyball
Lacrosse
Softball
Golf
Tennis
Soccer
Flag football
Broomball
Figure skating
Rugby
VAIL — Registration is underway for Vail Recreation District's youth volleyball after-school program, open to boys and girls in grades three through six.
Starting Nov. 26 and running six weeks through Jan. 14, participants will meet at the Homestake Peak School gym ever Monday from 4 to 5:30 p.m., with the exception of Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.
Players will work on fundamentals with a lower net and smaller court, focusing on footwork and agility.
The Vail Rec District youth volleyball program is coached by experienced professionals and high school players.
The cost is $75 and registration must be returned by Nov. 22. To register, visit vailrec.com/register or download a registration form and return it to VRD Sports (instructions are in the form). For more information, call 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.
About the VRD
In addition to its running and mountain bike race series, the Vail Recreation District provides the following leagues or tournaments for competition in summer and winter:
Hockey
Volleyball
Lacrosse
Softball
Golf
Tennis
Soccer
Flag football
Broomball
Figure skating
Rugby
Trending In: Sports
- Snowboarder Jack Coyne, from Vail Mountain YouTube star to the US Halfpipe Team
- Red Gerard makes good on promise to younger sister, visits Frisco Elementary
- No. 5 Battle Mountain falls to no. 28 Kennedy in opening of Colorado Class 4A soccer playoffs
- Playoffs loom for Battle Mountain, Vail Mountain School soccer
- Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley cross-country shine in Region 1 Meet
Trending Sitewide
- Two people, a dog injured after vehicle crashes through garage in Edwards
- Vail Valley Voices: Avon mayor responds to recent accusations (column)
- Bear gets trapped in car, does over $4,000 in damage
- Vail will return to two-hour free parking for the 2018-19 ski season
- Broncos backup QB Chad Kelly arrested in connection with criminal trespassing