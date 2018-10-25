Registration open for Vail Recreation District youth volleyball program

In addition to its running and mountain bike race series, the Vail Recreation District provides the following leagues or tournaments for competition in summer and winter:

VAIL — Registration is underway for Vail Recreation District's youth volleyball after-school program, open to boys and girls in grades three through six.

Starting Nov. 26 and running six weeks through Jan. 14, participants will meet at the Homestake Peak School gym ever Monday from 4 to 5:30 p.m., with the exception of Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

Players will work on fundamentals with a lower net and smaller court, focusing on footwork and agility.

The Vail Rec District youth volleyball program is coached by experienced professionals and high school players.

The cost is $75 and registration must be returned by Nov. 22. To register, visit vailrec.com/register or download a registration form and return it to VRD Sports (instructions are in the form). For more information, call 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.