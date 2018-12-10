Richards: Simple doesn’t always mean easy (column)

Wealth building is very straightforward, yet most Americans are broke.

Most affluent people follow a simple strategy that returns great dividends; they live below their means, minimize debt and typically have reasonable salaries that can be used for investment strategies.

Well, most people are unfit, too. Why is it so difficult to acquire fitness?

The same principles of wealth building can be applied toward building a better, healthier body. Perhaps it's the season of indulgence during the holidays, or the cold and shorter days that calls for lounging by the fireplace, but it's no coincidence that fitness is at the top of all New Year's resolutions.

THE LONG HAUL

Most people never realize that fitness is built slowly, over the long haul of consistent work and attention to diet. Millionaires don't get to financial stardom overnight; it takes many years of hard work, wise investing and delayed gratification. The lucky have windfalls, but riches are mostly acquired through years of saving.

Here's the deal. The best fitness program is the one you'll stick to. Just like investing, pick a strategy now and stick it through for the rest of your life. Here's a few programs that are reasonable, and are sustainable for a lifetime.

DAILY CHALLENGES

Perform the 30 day walk challenge. Simply, for every 1,000 calories you consume per day, walk (hike, jog, or snowshoe, etc.) 10,000 steps. Track your calories using an app such as MyFitnessPal. No need for a fitness coach, you'll acquire great habits for life and weight loss will occur. After 30 days, commit to walking at least 3 days per week, for an hour a day, for the rest of your life.

Consider the daily pushup and squat challenge. Everyday, perform 10 pushups and 30 squats. Every week, add one repetition to the program. At the end of a year, you'd be performing 61 pushups and 81 squats per day; or 427 pushups and 567 squats per week. Even if you have to break up the work into four or five sets, I assure you the simplicity of this program won't necessitate anymore than five to 15 minutes per day, and your body will thank you.

Please understand that fitness acquisition isn't complicated, but rewards those who commit over the long haul. Get a jump on this New Year approaching and forget the resolution. Make a change today, for the rest of your life. Also, start saving now. People often wait until tomorrow, and for most, tomorrow is 20 years from now when your body is failing you and you don't have two pennies to rub together. Have a great week.

Ryan Richards is a fitness professional who has been keeping the Vail Valley strong for over a decade. You can find him at ryanrichards.com or 970-401-0720.