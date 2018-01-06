Saints open league play with a pair of victories

If you're asking the question when was the last time Vail Christian girls basketball was 8-0, then the answer would be never.

The Saints opened 2A Slope play with a 52-41 victory over North Park on Friday, Jan. 5, and a 44-29 win at West Grand on Saturday, Jan. 6.

"I thought we had three really good practices and played really hard against North Park, who is a good team," Saints coach Doug Bruce said. "I think we were a little tired (against West Grand) and it affected our shooting. We didn't make the shots we would normally make, but it's a really good team with a great mix of senior with experience and talented underclassmen."

Against North Park, Jesse Raitt had 23 points with both Sarah Heredia and Brokelyn Kraft in double digits. Saturday at West Grand, Raitt had 12 and Heredia 11.

The Vail Christian girls continue league play on Friday, Jan. 12, when they host Hayden at 6 p.m.

Not to be left out, the Vail Christian boys did the North Park-West Grand two step as well with 67-35 and 61-51 wins.

At West Grand, Bryan Trujillo went off for 29 points and five steals. He was 11-for-14 from the line with a lot of that coming in the fourth quarter.

"I think it took us a while to get rolling," Saints coach Sheldon Kuhns said. "I think we were a little sluggish at times. The guys were mentally ready to go and got their legs back. We're ready to hit the league stretch.

Vail Christian (6-1) hosts Vail Mountain on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

EDWARDS

Huskies sweep Summit

Battle Mountain boys basketball continued its hot start with a 66-58 win against Summit County on Saturday, Jan. 6.

The Huskies are 6-3 overall and 2-0. Meanwhile, the Battle Mountain girls started league play with a 49-35 win over the Tigers.

Battle Mountain's teams are back in action on Tuesday against Steamboat Springs.

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.