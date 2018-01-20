Saturday, Jan. 20’s preps wrap: Nordic and a lot of basketball

VAIL — The Vail Mountain School skated to victory during a freestyle Nordic race at the Vail Nordic Center on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The Gore Rangers boys racked up 172 points, while the VMS ladies tied for first with Aspen with 160 points.

VMS' Cameron Wolfe won the boys' race in 12 minutes, 44 seconds, while teammate Peter Littman with in third. Nick Apps was Battle Mountain's top finisher in ninth, as the Huskies placed fifth as a team.

The Blakslees led VMS' girls as Molly won the race and Emma was 10th. Katy Jane Hardenbergh was the Gore Rangers' third in 12th.

The Huskies finished third with 155 points with Grace Johnson leading the way in eighth.

The Nordic circuit heads to Snow Mountain Ranch on Saturday, Jan. 27 for another freestyle.

EDWARDS

Huskies sweep Green Valley

Officially, Battle Mountain basketball was playing the Denver School of Science and Technology: Green Valley.

The good news is both Huskies teams beat the alphabet soup that is DSST-GV on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The ladies won, 44-22, in Edwards with Claire Krueger leading the way with 11 points.

"Obviously, we're happy with the win," Huskies coach Kindi Backstrom said. "The girls did a good job and everyone got in, which was a good opportunity for playing time."

Meanwhile, the boys beat DSST-GV, 62-46, on the Front Range.

"We shared the ball well and found the open man," Huskies coach Philip Tronsrue said. "It's a good win going back into league play."

And league play would be hosting Eagle Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

PALISADE

Devils lose to Bulldogs

Eagle Valley hoops had a tough night in Palisade on Friday, Jan. 19.

The boys lost to Palisade, 68-59, though the Devils led through three quarters. Meanwhile, the girls dropped a 47-20 decision..

Everybody's in Edwards on Tuesday, Jan. 23 for Eagle Valley-Battle Mountain, part I.

MEEKER

Saints fall at Meeker

Vail Christian boys basketball lost its first league game of the season, losing at Meeker, 68-57.

"Defensively, we gave up a few too many buckets early and gave them a lead," Saints coach Sheldon Kuhns said. "We played well. It's hard to win on the road in this league."

Bryan Trujillo topped the Saints (10-2) with 21 points.

Vail Christian is home for Paonia on Friday, Jan. 26.

Sports Editor Chris Freud can be reached at 970-748-2934, cfreud@vaildaily.com and @cfreud.