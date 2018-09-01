Saturday, Sept. 1 preps wrap: Eagle Valley volleyball and softball pick up wins

DENVER — Eagle Valley volleyball finished in second place at the Regis Jam on Saturday, Sept. 1, completing a 3-1 weekend.

The 4A Devils spent Saturday punching above their weight class against 5A squads. The Devils beat Fruita Monument before falling to host Regis.

"It was a great weekend," Devils coach Jackie Rindy said. "Regis is a good 5A team and we were right there with them. Unforced errors were the difference."

On Saturday, middle-blocker Elyse Fitzpatrick came up big as did libero Sydney Wiemer. Bree Gates and Kaitlin Medina made the all-tournament team.

Eagle Valley starts league play with a bang as it hosts Palisade on Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.

DENVER

Devils softball wins two

Eagle Valley softball started the Sheridan Tournament with two wins on Friday, Aug. 31, down in Denver.

The Devils knocked off Lewis-Palmer 11-8, behind six RBI from Arianna Pena. Eagle Valley then downed Cedaredge.

"Overall, the girls are really meshing and becoming stronger mentally," Devils manager Jason Buvala said. "Their hitting and discipline at the plate has improved and their defense has taken a step forward."

EDWARDS

Paonia too much for Saints

Vail Christian volleyball had a tough league opener with a loss to Paonia on Friday, Aug. 31.

Vail Christian (1-2) Hosts Meeker on Friday, Sept. 7.