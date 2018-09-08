Saturday, Sept. 8’s preps wrap: Vail Christian football wins; Vail Mountain School soccer takes two and Battle Mountain soccer wins

DENVER — Quarterback Jamison Lee did a little bit of everything during Vail Christian football's 56-22 win over Rocky Mountain Lutheran on Saturday, Sept. 8

The junior ran for four touchdowns and threw for two more as the Saints moved to 2-0 on the season.

Seriously, if you had Lee on you football fantasy team, you probably won this week.

Lee started with scoring runs of 26 and 36 yards. Lee found Chris Cappel twice on 27- and 48-yard passes to the house.

Just before the end of the first half, Michael Moyer rambled 22 yards on a counter.

In the second half, Lee had two more scoring runs, 35- and a 65-yarders.

Vail Christian also went 7-for-7 in two two-point conversions.

The Saints open league play at Rangely on Friday, Sept. 14. Then in an exciting development, Vail Christian will actually have a home game on Friday, Sept. 21, against West Grand at Eagle Valley High School.

EDWARDS

Huskies soccer rolls

Battle Mountain soccer knocked off Palisade, 9-3, on Saturday, Sept. 8, to move to 3-0 in the 4A Slope.

The Huskies (4-1) host Summit County at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11.

SILT

VMS wins Coal Ridge Tournament

Penalty kicks during the regular season?

Apparently so, especially if you're in a regular-season tournament.

Not only did the Vail Mountain School topple 5A Fruita Monument, 2-1, on the aforementioned penalty kicks on Friday, Sept. 7, but the Gore Rangers followed that up with a 2-0 victory over Coal Ridge in the tourney final.

Not only did that lift VMS to 4-1 on the season, but, hopefully, it's a preview later this month of the 3A Slope league opener … at Coal Ridge.

Against Fruita, Emile Soden scored in regulation. Goalie Theo Marston enabled the game to go to extra time with a huge save on Wildcats' penalty kick.

Once in the kicks, Marston had the game-winner.

Against Coal Ridge, Nathan Rouaud scored twice.

"Three wins on the road is a great week," VMS coach Alex Darbut said. "We're pretty happy about it. The team is really gelling."

More gelling is hoped for on Friday, Sept. 14, when the Gore Rangers host the Denver School of Science and Technology-Stapleton at Bandoni Alumni Field.

VAIL

Class 2A volleyball wrap

Vail Mountain School volleyball earned a split this weekend, defeating Plateau Valley, 25-15, 25-20, 25-8, before falling to Meeker in four games.

The Gore Rangers (3-2 overall and 3-1 in the 2A Slope) are off until Sept. 18 when they host Coal Ridge.

Vail Christian dropped a pair of league matches, losing to Meeker in three and Soroco in four.

The Saints (1-3) are at Rangely on Friday, Sept. 14.